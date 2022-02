Sarah Palin's libel suit against The New York Times went to trial Thursday in a case over the former Alaska governor's claims the newspaper damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting. The trial is a rare example of a jury deciding the validity of a persistent refrain from Palin and other Republicans: That a biased news media is willing to bend the truth to make conservatives look bad. Palin, a onetime Republican vice presidential nominee, told journalists as she arrived at the courthouse that she was looking for "Justice for people who expect truth in the media." A lawyer for The Times, David Axelrod, told jurors the editorial was primarily about gun laws, not Palin, and was not a "political hit job." Opening statements to the jury were initially scheduled for last week, but were postponed when Palin tested positive for COVID-19. Palin will be the trial's star witness. She's seeking unspecified damages.

