ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Lost Ark Abyss Dungeons Explained: Everything You Need to Know

By Jack O'Dwyer
dbltap.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCurious about what the Lost Ark's Abyss Dungeons are? We've got you covered. Having been released a few years earlier in South Korea, Lost Ark has had plenty of time to add different aspects of gameplay into the MMO's scope. However, this specific part of the game shouldn't surprise most MMO...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
dbltap.com

All Pokemon That Evolve Using a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus

Trainers want to know which Pokemon evolve using a Thunder Stone in Pokemon Legends: Arceus. Thunder Stones were made popular in the Pokemon television series, the Indigo League, when franchise protagonist, Pikachu, was given with the choice to evolve. In the face of combat against its evolved form, Raichu, in a gym battle against Lt. Surge for the Thunder Badge, series protagonist, Ash Ketchum, obtained a Thunder Stone and debated evolving his partner to make him stronger.. While Pikachu obviously did not end up evolving, the Thunder Stone has since become an item with a rather complicated history.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ actual villain? Satchel upgrade guy

Depending on how far you are in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, you may have different thoughts on who the game’s villain is. Whatever your opinion, let me offer you another suggestion: It’s Bagin, the guy in Galaxy Hall who upgrades your satchel. The satchel is an important item...
VIDEO GAMES
invenglobal.com

10 things you need to know before you play Lost Ark on day 1

Lost Ark launches in just one week's time, on Feb. 11 (or Feb. 8 if you have early access), and expectations are high for the worldwide release of Smilegate's MMORPG. If you are a first-timer, however, the game's sizes and plethora of activities can be confusing, as in any MMORPG.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Lost Ark on Console?

Lost Ark is not out on console, and players are unsure if a console version of the PC game will be released. However, with all of the popularity that this MMORPG has been gaining, the game could possibly be on console in the future. For those who haven't heard of...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Mmo#Teamelgasia#Eu
Android Police

Harry Potter is jumping on the collectible card game bandwagon

It would seem the Harry Potter license is destined to be slapped on mediocre products for the rest of its life. We've already seen several Harry Potter games come to mobile, and so far, none of them have been any good. Heck, Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was shut down in less than two years, though Jam City's Hogwarts Mystery (best known for asking players to pay to stop a child from being choked) is still around, and Zynga's in-app-purchase-infested Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is still managing to rake in cash since its 2020 release. This is quite the stable of mediocrity and greed, and a new entry is coming soon. It's known as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. It's a collectible card game developed by NetEase, launched in late 2021, and has found wild success. So now it's coming West, and as of this morning, you can pre-register for the English version on the Google Play Store.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus First Post-Launch Patch: Full Notes Detailed

Pokémon Legends: Arceus has received its first post-launch patch, aiming to fix some of the recent glitches causing some frustration to the player community. Pokémon Legends: Arceus may have only been out for a little while now, but some players have encountered a few difficulties when it came to catching a certain Pokémon. Cherrim has been alluding many players since launch, even more frustrating when the game throws an early Research Task asking players to nab one.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Does Dying Light 2 Have Multiplayer?

With the release of Dying Light 2: Stay Human, the long-awaited sequel to Dying Light, many players are wondering if the game has multiplayer functionality. Dying Light 2 comes seven years after the release of the first game and is set 22 years after Dying Light. It stars protagonist Aiden Caldwell, a Pilgrim, who's searching for his sister.
VIDEO GAMES
gamewatcher.com

Lost Ark Classes explained - what's best for you?

Lost Ark is a pretty huge game with tonnes of different ways to play it. You can customise your own town, your gear, and the way you play the game. This all being said, the classes aren't so precise that you don't have some wiggle room. Before we get started,...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Video Games
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Server Status: How to Check

Here is how players can check Lost Ark's server status. Lost Ark is a popular MMOARPG game that was released in South Korea back in 2019. The game has finally made its way to North America and Europe for players to join in on the adventure. Lost Ark was available to pre-download on Feb. 6 with the full game set to go live on Feb. 11.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Epic Games Store Reveals Free Survival RPG

Thursday has arrived once again, which means that it's time for a free game from the Epic Games Store! This time around, users can snag Windbound, a survival game with a focus on sailing. The game normally retails for $19.99, but it's free to all users through February 17th at 11 a.m. For those unfamiliar with how these free games work, they must only be claimed by that date; once the user has done just that, Windbound will be a permanent part of their library on the Epic Games Store. Basically, it can be played at your leisure!
VIDEO GAMES
insidebitcoins.com

Decentraland NFT: Everything that you need to know!

Evolving from its 2D beginnings where it sold users pixels, Decentraland’s NFT has evolved into a force to be reckoned with. It started out as a simple idea – a two-dimensional grid where users could purchase pixels. But as blockchain became more consolidated and NFT’s more valuable, Decentraland into a digital real estate hotpot that now has colossal players in the Non-Fungible Token Universe – the Metaverse Group – interested in its offerings.
MARKETS
cgmagonline.com

Amazon’s Big New MMO Lost Ark Launches Today Worldwide

Lost Ark has been out since 2019 in the East, but today the majority of the globe gets a chance to join in on Amazon’s new MMO. If you weren’t the adopter of the early Founder’s Pack, the new MMO that’s taking the world by storm is available as a free-to-play title everywhere starting today. Although other highly anticipated titles are on the horizon, Lost Ark remained in the top spot on Steam’s best-sellers list, ahead of even blockbuster hits like Dying Light 2 and FromSoftware’s Elden Ring.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes to Get June Release Date

A new Fire Emblem game is set to be released in June as revealed in yesterday's Nintendo Direct. Echoing the likes of Dynasty Warriors or Hyrule Warriors, Fire Emblem Warriors: Three Hopes will be a musuo-style game where players will need to defeat masses of enemies on the battlefield. Played in a third-person perspective, players can choose from an array of characters from Fire Emblem: Three Houses to take on the armies in an up-close and personal experience. A range of weapons and abilities will be at the player's disposal, perfect for those in need of a new hack-and-slash.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date Set for September 2022

The newest installment in the Xenoblade franchise, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, has been confirmed for a September 2022 release date, according to Nintendo. The new game is the first in the series since Xenoblade Chronicle's Definitive Edition in 2019. During Nintendo's Direct livestream on Youtube this past Wednesday, Feb. 9, the...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Upgrade Your Lost Ark Stronghold

We've explained how players can go about upgrading their strongholds in the newly introduced South Korean MMO, Lost Ark. Lost Ark has been popular abroad since its release in 2019. That hype has clearly translated overseas, with the game hitting massive milestones on Twitch less than a day after it opened to the public. As such, new players have flooded social media with questions in an attempt to understand the inner workings of the game. One of these, of course, is how to manage the in-game stronghold players are responsible for within Arkesia.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Will Sifu Have DLC?

Will Sifu have DLC? The stylish fighter has taken the internet by storm, and players want to know if they have more content to look forward to. Sifu does have plans for DLC that were revealed in an interview with GamingBolt. Confirmed by development studio SloClap's marketing manager, Felix Garczynski, there are plans to release DLC for Sifu, but players can expect the game to stay strictly single-player.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition Gets Switch Release Date

Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition had been given a release date for the Nintendo Switch. Revealed as part of the recent Nintendo Direct, which streamed on Feb. 9, Chrono Cross is getting a remaster - Chrono Cross: The Radical Dreamers Edition. This remastered version brings the 3D visuals into HD, with improved character illustrations, and a higher quality soundtrack.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Lost Ark Powerpass

For many players, going through the storyline of games is enough to play through once, not many times, and with Lost Ark it is no different, especially when given the option to play multiple characters. Levels don’t get magically distributed among all the characters a player possess. Instead, they can go through a system called Power Pass, in which a player will get a condensed version of the storyline if they have already played through it before.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

How to Leave Party in Lost Ark

In Lost Ark, you can assemble a party of four friends to do battle with and embark on your odyssey as a crew. You and your party can choose your own classes to travel across Arkesia with. However, there's always a time when you'll have to depart from your party,...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy