Lost Ark Abyss Dungeons Explained: Everything You Need to Know

It would seem the Harry Potter license is destined to be slapped on mediocre products for the rest of its life. We've already seen several Harry Potter games come to mobile, and so far, none of them have been any good. Heck, Niantic's Harry Potter: Wizards Unite was shut down in less than two years, though Jam City's Hogwarts Mystery (best known for asking players to pay to stop a child from being choked) is still around, and Zynga's in-app-purchase-infested Harry Potter: Puzzles & Spells is still managing to rake in cash since its 2020 release. This is quite the stable of mediocrity and greed, and a new entry is coming soon. It's known as Harry Potter: Magic Awakened. It's a collectible card game developed by NetEase, launched in late 2021, and has found wild success. So now it's coming West, and as of this morning, you can pre-register for the English version on the Google Play Store.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO