If you have had COVID-19, you know how miserable it can be. Recently, I tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID, and was out of school for about two and a half weeks. Honestly, it wasn’t horrible, just similar to a bad cold. One of the worst parts of it was how hard it was for me to breathe at times. I would go up a flight of stairs and be completely out of breath, and it would feel like my chest was on fire.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 13 DAYS AGO