While Snoop Dogg might currently be focused on preparing for his performance during halftime of the Super Bowl, it sounds like the world-renowned rapper could also be coming to Call of Duty in the future. Although this idea might sound incredibly far-fetched at first, Snoop's addition to Call of Duty: Warzone or Vanguard would somewhat be in line with some other wacky crossovers that each title has had in recent memory. And while it remains to be seen what Snoop Dogg would actually look like in-game, we might not have to wait too long to learn more.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 23 HOURS AGO