February 10, 2022: We caught up with Schwazze (OTC:SHWZ) management this week to discuss the company’s recently completed deal to enter New Mexico, expansion in Colorado and plans for further near-term growth both through M&A and ongoing construction projects in these states and adjacent markets. We continue to view the company as one of the best growth stories in US cannabis as Schwazze consolidates these to-date fragmented markets. Beyond growth we are confident that execution on expansion will enable margin expansion, sustainable cash generation and greater awareness for the stock. Greater awareness will drive meaningful upside for investors from current levels and the elimination of a discounted valuation in relation to the broader peer group and even similarly sized operators.

