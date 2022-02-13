ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girl, mother attacked by dogs in Harlem building lobby: police sources

By Aliza Chasan, Steve Kuzj
PIX11
PIX11
 23 hours ago

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A 2-year-old girl and her mother were attacked by dogs in the lobby of a Manhattan building on Sunday afternoon, police sources said.

An unknown individual walked into a New York City Housing Authority building on Madison Avenue near East 135th Street with two pit bulls around 12:30 p.m., sources said. One of the dogs attacked the girl. When the child’s mom grabbed the dog, the other pit bull attacked the mother.

The woman with the dogs grabbed them and fled into the elevator, sources said. No arrests have been made. Police have been reviewing video of the incident.

The girl suffered three puncture wounds to the right side of her face, sources said. She also suffered scratches on the left side of her face.

Jahnae Holder, who’s lived in the NYCHA building for 13 years, said many dog owners live there. She said not all of them are responsible. Holder said one of her friends once had to jump onto a car to escape an out-of-control dog.

“I hope they’re alright,” she said about the mom and toddler injured Sunday. “I hope they feel better. That’s crazy.”

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 18

ROB F
21h ago

Hold the owners accountable for this. Even the dogs know Alvin Bragg is the DA.

Reply(1)
6
Kioffa Khan
19h ago

What's missing from the conversation is that in communities of color, folks like to portray that they're are lovers of four legged friend's when some are using them to intimidate their neighbors and the protection of some illegal activity. Always look behind the scenes!

Reply(1)
2
Xena59
19h ago

She should be arrested..For leaving and not making sure They were Ok..Along with the Dogs being Put Down!!

Reply(1)
4
 

PIX11

