Environment

Wind Chill Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-02-14 04:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-16 18:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, Montgomery, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Butler; Clermont; Hamilton; Montgomery; Warren SNOW LIKELY THIS AFTEROON AND EVENING Snow showers will move through portions of southeast Indiana, southwest Ohio and northern Kentucky over the next several hours. There is the potential for some embedded heavier snow squalls. Snow squalls can cause sudden whiteout conditions and slick roadways. The greatest chance for snow squalls is between now and 9 pm. If you have plans to be driving this afternoon and evening, make sure to check on the latest weather before heading out. Use extra caution in case hazardous driving conditions develop. You want to make sure that you can enjoy whatever activities may be occurring.
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lenawee, Monroe by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 16:24:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lenawee; Monroe CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR REDUCED VISIBILITY AND SNOW- COVERED ROADWAYS THROUGH THE EVENING HOURS WEATHER * Snow showers will begin to or continue to impact portions of Monroe and Lenawee counties through 7 PM. * Snowfall rates up to a half of an inch per hour will be possible within the strongest snow showers. Quick snowfall accumulations up to 1 inch will be possible over very short distances. * Significant reductions in visibility due to falling snowfall will occur in the snow activity over very short distances. Visibility may be reduced below a half of a mile at times at times in the strongest bursts of snowfall. IMPACTS * Hazardous travel conditions over short distances in snow showers due to rapid reductions in visibility, locally high snowfall rates, and quick accumulating snowfall. Temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s will make for quick snowfall accumulation on roadways and other paved surfaces. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS * Motorists are urged to use caution and account for the hazardous driving conditions by allowing extra time. * Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for North Snowy Range Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 08:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-02-14 20:00:00 MST Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: A High Wind Watch means there is the potential for a hazardous high wind event. Sustained winds of at least 40 mph...or gusts of 58 mph or stronger may occur. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Target Area: North Snowy Range Foothills HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING HIGH WIND WARNING IS CANCELLED * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph possible. * WHERE...North Snowy Range Foothills, including Interstate 80 between Laramie and Rawlins. * WHEN...Monday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 15:39:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 20:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Livingston; Macomb; Oakland; Washtenaw; Wayne WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Scattered to numerous snow showers will continue through the evening hours. The most intense snowfall will occur along and south of the I-96 and I-696 corridors during this time. Additional snow accumulation of up to 2 inches will be possible across this area. * WHERE...Macomb, Livingston, Oakland, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on lower visibilities and slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some of the heavier intervals of snow will produce rates over an inch per hour. There will be wide fluctuations in both coverage and intensity of the snow showers across the advisory area. This will also cause rapid fluctuations in visibility and road conditions across relatively short distances.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Berrien by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 19:57:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-13 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Target Area: Berrien WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Lake effect snow showers. Additional snow accumulations of around 1 inch. * WHERE...Berrien County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slick road conditions and visibilities of less than one half mile in snow at times.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alleghany, Ashe, Caswell, Rockingham, Stokes, Surry, Watauga by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-13 17:43:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alleghany; Ashe; Caswell; Rockingham; Stokes; Surry; Watauga; Wilkes; Yadkin Patchy Black Ice possible tonight into Monday Precipitation that fell today is expected to refreeze tonight into Monday morning. Temperatures will fall into the teens and lower 20s overnight. This could result in black ice formation on roadways, bridges, and sidewalks. Patchy black ice may linger throughout the day Monday along and west of the Blue Ridge, as temperatures remain near or below freezing. Black ice is difficult to see. Use caution while walking and driving, and avoid sudden breaking and acceleration.
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 02:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while outside. Wear appropriate winter clothing. Target Area: Clay WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT 3 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of west central Minnesota and southeast North Dakota. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 3 AM CST early this morning. For the Wind Chill Advisory, until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
CASS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Tucker WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 10 below zero. * WHERE...Eastern Tucker County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
TUCKER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:33:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: This is a potentially dangerous situation to be outdoors. If you must be outside, be sure to cover all exposed skin. Frostbite can occur in 30 minutes or less with apparent temperatures of 15 below zero or colder. Target Area: Lewis WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Lewis county. * WHEN...until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 04:59:00 AKST Expires: 2022-02-14 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Chukchi Sea Coast WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TODAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills to 50 below occuring. The cold wind chills will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed skin. * WHERE...Chukchi Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until noon today. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Wind Chill Advisory means that cold air and sustained wind speeds of 15 mph or more will create low wind chills. Frost bite and hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Tucker by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Koochiching by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 01:06:00 CST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Koochiching WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below zero. * WHERE...Koochiching County. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Bois Forte Band, Nett Lake area. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
KOOCHICHING COUNTY, MN
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 03:16:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Oneida WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 20 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Dress in layers and be prepared for dangerously cold conditions. The lowest wind chills are early this morning, but they will persist below zero through the day.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Northern Herkimer by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 04:13:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Northern Herkimer WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Northern Herkimer County. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
HERKIMER COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Lewis by NWS

weather.gov

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Make sure to wear layers of clothing if you will be outside for any length of time this morning. Be sure to include a hat, gloves or mittens, ear muffs, and a scarf to protect exposed skin from the bitter cold. In addition, be careful if traveling early this morning. Be alert for snow covered roads and patches of ice in untreated areas and through the higher elevations. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from -5 to -10. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow showers persisted during the night and new snow accumulations up to an inch or so can be expected across the mountains. Untreated roads could be snow covered and hazardous.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Western Greenbrier by NWS

