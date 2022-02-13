Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Norton Sound and Nulato Hills by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 07:31:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 08:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Anne Arundel; Carroll; Central and Southeast Howard; Central and Southeast Montgomery; Frederick; Northwest Howard; Northwest Montgomery; Prince Georges; Southern Baltimore A SNOW SHOWER WILL MOVE SOUTH THROUGH CENTRAL AND NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND AND POSSIBLY OVER THE DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA AND PARTS OF NORTHERN VIRGINIA At 724 AM EST, a snow shower was diving south across north-central and central Maryland. Movement was south at 15 mph. Snowfall will likely coat the ground causing slippery conditions. Visibility will be locally reduced to one mile at times. Be prepared for sudden changes in visibility when travelling along with snow covered and slippery surfaces. Drive slowly when encountering snow showers early this morning. Interstates 95 and 97, and US 50 will be impacted, along with the Baltimore metro area and parts of the Washington metro area. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time when traveling. Locations impacted include Baltimore, Arlington, Columbia, Germantown, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Bowie, Severn, Annapolis, Olney, College Park, Crofton, Middle River, Greenbelt, Langley Park, Beltsville, Vienna and Elkridge.
