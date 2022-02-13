Wind Chill Advisory issued for Chukchi Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2022-02-14 02:52:00 EST Expires: 2022-02-14 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Wind Chill Advisory is issued when strong winds will combine with cold temperatures for several hours to create dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin. Make sure to wear layers of clothing if you will be outside for any length of time this morning. Be sure to include a hat, gloves or mittens, ear muffs, and a scarf to protect exposed skin from the bitter cold. In addition, be careful if traveling early this morning. Be alert for snow covered roads and patches of ice in untreated areas and through the higher elevations. Target Area: Western Greenbrier WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills from -5 to -10. * WHERE...Western Greenbrier County. * WHEN...Through 9 AM EST this morning. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if proper precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Snow showers persisted during the night and new snow accumulations up to an inch or so can be expected across the mountains. Untreated roads could be snow covered and hazardous.

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV ・ 11 HOURS AGO