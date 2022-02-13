This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

And just like that, there's a new No. 1 in this week's SEC Power Rankings. It might have taken overtime, but top-ranked Auburn fell at the hands of Arkansas, 80-76. With the win, the Razorbacks picked up their ninth-straight win and its eight-straight SEC victory. However, Arkansas turned around and lost a tight game at Alabama. Kentucky has been hot on Auburn's heels for several weeks now, and it was only a matter of time before it was the Wildcats' turn to strike.

