Tuscaloosa, AL

This Week with the Crimson Tide: February 14-20, 2022

By Clayton Connick
 1 day ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - And just like that, it's time to pick up the bats and gloves again at the Capstone. Alabama baseball and softball will host their first home games of the season over the upcoming weekend, as Alabama athletics will have nine different teams competing across the southeast this week.

No. 2 Alabama Softball

Hosting the Easton Bama Bash:

  • Friday: vs Evansville, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Friday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Saturday: vs Virginia Tech, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Saturday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 4 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
  • Sunday: vs Middle Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 1:30 p.m. CT, 97.5 FM
Alabama Athletics
Alabama Softball Twitter

Alabama Men's Basketball

  • Wednesday: vs Mississippi State, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m. CT, ESPN2/ESPNU Live Audio, Live Stats
  • Saturday: at No. 5 Kentucky, Lexington, Ky., Noon CT, CBS, Live Audio
Alabama Athletics

Alabama Baseball

Alabama Athletics
Joey Blackwell, BamaCentral

Alabama Gymnastics

Friday: at LSU, Baton Rouge, La., 8 pm CT, ESPNU

Alabama Athletics

Alabama Women's Basketball

  • Thursday: vs Tennessee, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 6 p.m., SEC Network+, Listen, Live Stats
  • Sunday: at Texas A&M, College Station, Texas, 5 p.m., SEC Network, Listen
Alabama Swimming and Diving

Tuesday-Saturday: at SEC Championships, Knoxville, Tenn., All Day

Alabama Women's Tennis

  • Friday: vs Memphis, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 5 p.m. CT, Live Stats
  • Sunday: vs Minnesota, Tuscaloosa, Ala., 11 a.m. CT

Alabama Men's Golf

Sunday: vs Watersound Invitational, Panama City, Fla., ALL DAY

Alabama Women's Golf

Sunday: vs Moon Golf Invitational, Melbourne, Fla., ALL DAY

