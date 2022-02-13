Florida agriculture officer dies in crash on Interstate 95

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. — (AP) — A Florida law enforcement officer died in a two-car crash on Interstate 95 near the Georgia border, officials said Sunday.

Agriculture Law Enforcement Officer James McWhorter, 31, was killed in the Saturday night accident in Nassau County. He had been with the state agriculture department since 2019.

“Officer McWhorter was an excellent officer and devoted to his family, co-workers and the public he served. We will miss him greatly and send our condolences to his family, friends and fellow officers during this difficult time,” said Col. James Wiggins, head of the Office of Agricultural Law Enforcement.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said, “Our hearts are with Officer McWhorter’s loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. We are so grateful to him for his service to our state, and we owe him and his family a debt of gratitude that can never be repaid.”

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, McWhorter was on patrol in I-95 north of Jacksonville when he pulled in front of a southbound pickup truck from the median.

The truck struck the patrol car’s passenger side. McWhorter, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

The four people in the pickup truck suffered minor injuries.

©2022 Cox Media Group