The Creators: Philadelphia pajama brand to debut first store, new home collection

A roundup of recent real estate transactions across the Philadelphia region:. Jasper Studios paid $4.5 million for the Steel Heddle Manufacturing Co. property, a vacant four-building, 257,000-square-foot historic complex at 2100 E. Allegheny Ave. in the Allegheny West neighborhood of Philadelphia. The seller was AM8 Group LLC and AM8 Group Steel Heddle Building LP. Spencer Yablon and Samantha Kupersmith of CBRE Inc. represented the seller and Maleda Berhane of AR Spruce served as the seller’s advisor. The property was a manufacturing plant of textile loom products and closed in 1983. While other users briefly occupied the buildings, it has been vacant for years. Jasper Studios plans to redevelop the property, which is in a Federal Opportunity Zone.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 10 DAYS AGO