ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marketing

10 Essential Podcasting Tips for Entrepreneurs and Authors

By J.J. Hebert
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 23 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C1WGh_0eDR8Mea00

Recent studies have found that 55% of the US population have listened to a podcast, and 27% of podcast listeners have a 4-year college degree. In other words, there’s a large, educated population with disposable income actively looking for podcast hosts they can relate to and rely on.

If you’re an entrepreneur or author with ideas you’re passionate about sharing, podcasting could be a major step for your brand. Here are ten ways to connect with listeners and grow a successful podcast.

Related: How to Promote Your New Postcast: 10 Effective Strategies to Try

1. Make content that matters

Apple Podcasts has over a million podcasts , so the competition for ears is very intense. While there’s a listener market for any type of content you want to create, your potential audience could be anywhere from 5 to 50 million. With that in mind, it’s vitally important to consider what content you’ll be making and who it will be relating to.

Consider questions like “Why will people listen to this show?” and “Who is my audience?” Once you dial in with two good answers, be sure your content will appeal to a large enough audience that the time and effort you’ll put into the show is worthwhile.

2. Don’t be afraid to invest in high-quality sound

You could start a podcast with $50 of gear, including a low-end mic and editing software. Before doing this, however, see the point above – with fierce competition, you need a high-quality sound to have a chance to gain traction.

Since podcasts are coming from professional studios with professional-level sound, your potential listeners could pass on your show when there’s a discernible drop in quality.

3. Create an intro and outro

“Wrapping” your audio with an intro and outro is a tried-and-true method for giving it a professional feel and some audible consistency that will run throughout the length of the life of the show. The first few seconds are critical for keeping listeners. Signal professionalism from the beginning.

Related: 5 Steps to a Successful Podcast

4. Host in places that are easy for listeners to find

The more places people can find your show, the better. Listing on a free hosting site is often not enough. Instead, you want a host that will provide great stats and easy integration with major podcasting platforms. If your show isn’t on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube and similar sites, you’ll miss significant audience potential.

Related: Why Podcasting is the Next Marketing Frontier

5. Build a backlog of episodes before launch

If you follow the steps above and have high-quality content that people want to listen to, one of the easiest mistakes to make is not having enough quality content. Listeners are often not convinced to subscribe after listening to just one episode, so I’d recommend launching with two or three episodes and having at least that many more recorded and ready to release on a consistent schedule. That gives your audience something to binge immediately and hopefully convinces them to subscribe for more content at the appointed release time.

6. Use your website and SEO

No matter how great your content is, people won’t listen to it if they can’t find it. To help them (and search engines), never skimp on writing detailed show notes and meta descriptions to accompany a new episode. It’s also not a bad idea to write a blog post for your website that links to the show, as the backlinks are very helpful in building SEO.

7. Promote your show across every platform

Any time you release a show, always share it in as many places as you can. This includes all your social media channels, newsletters/email lists and any other platform that makes sense for you and your brand.

8. Be consistent and patient

You must be both consistent and patient when starting a podcast. Even the podcasts you see on the top charts didn’t land there overnight. Instead, it took months of consistent releases and patience for them to eventually begin growing a listenership.  Whether you release every Friday, on the 1st and 15th or anything else, be consistent in sticking to that schedule and don’t expect immediate success. Podcast marketing is a long game.

9. Have interesting guests

Want more listeners? Invite interesting guests from other podcasts to appear on your show. Not only does this provide content for you, but it also brings a built-in audience of your guest’s listeners. Also, go above and beyond to make social media graphics for your guest to share with their listeners when you release the episode. Something as simple as a monthly Canva subscription will give you more than enough design power.

10. Appear on other relevant shows

Finally, appearing as a guest on other shows is a great way to find listeners for yours. The same logic as above applies here, but in reverse: If you bring value to a podcast on a similar topic, there’s a good chance that show’s listeners will follow you to your show. When you’re an established podcaster, you’ll get these invitations organically. When you’re first starting, find shows you’re interested in and reach out to them to see if they need a guest.

Ready to start your podcasting career?

Podcast marketing can unlock a lot of potential for your brand, but it will only work if you’re strategic about your approach and delivery. Hopefully, this article helps take your podcast game plan to a new level.

Related: Podcast Advertising: Is Programmatic the Next Big Thing?

Comments / 0

Related
totalgamingnetwork.com

Official PlayStation Podcast 423: Tips, Tricks, and Indie Hits

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google or RSS, or download here. This week, Kristen and Sid compare notes on the wonderfully punishing action brawler Sifu. Plus, lots of indie news, new Assassin’s Creed Valhalla content, and much more. Listen in!. Stuff We Talked About. Sifu. Recap of this week’s...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

9 Tips to Excel in Conducting Podcast Interviews

More people are taking on podcasting as their main profession or side hustle. If you want to become a successful podcaster, you might consider conducting interviews since talking to guests has become a customary podcasting element. Anything can go wrong during a podcast interview. In this article, we're going to...
PODCAST
Popculture

Spotify Removes Joe Rogan Podcasts From Service Amid Controversies

Spotify pulled even more episodes of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast from its catalog on Saturday after the comedian's latest round of apologies. The streamer already added COVID-19 information warnings to the 54-year-old comedian's show and removed episodes where he used racist slurs. According to a report by Forbes, a total of 113 episodes have now been removed, and Spotify has not commented on why.
CELEBRITIES
NEWSBTC

Is the Future of Real Estate in the Metaverse?

Although the metaverse is not a new concept, it has recently gained much more attention. Many are now becoming familiar with the idea, and are looking into what its future offers and how they can be a part of it. The metaverse will completely transform the current way of life for the average individual, affecting work, trade, entertainment, leisure, exercise, social interactions, and everything in between.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Podcaster#Advertising
hypepotamus.com

Love & Tech: Fireside Chat

Dating apps have changed the way humans connect and interact with each other and we find it fascinating. But what’s even more fascinating? The brains and brawns of the folks behind the app, like Michelle Parsons, the Chief Product Officer of Hinge. With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’re...
CELL PHONES
Inman.com

5 best marketing books for real estate agents in 2022

Studying tangible sales tactics and techniques from experienced professionals gives a unique perspective on the art of real estate. Rainy Hake Austin offers five must-reads to put on your list. Whether you’re an aspiring agent or a master salesperson looking to transform your business, there is always something new to...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Examiner

Rumble offers Rogan $100 million to quit Spotify and join censorship-free

Video streaming platform Rumble said Monday it is offering comedian Joe Rogan a $100 million deal to leave his exclusive contract with Spotify and join its platform instead, aiming to entice him with a censorship-free experience. Rumble, which has billed itself as a platform for free speech and is popular...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Marketing
GamesRadar+

12 essential Sifu tips to help you master Kung Fu

This set of Sifu tips is the best way to stay alive on your journey of revenge, because you've got a lot to learn if you want to master the art of Kung Fu. Although the game is a beat 'em up adventure on the surface, it has the heart of a rogue-like and you'll be constantly unlocking skills to help you on future playthroughs as your abilities develop. You'll also need to understand how blocking works and practice the techniques required for dealing with waves of enemies, as simply mashing the attack buttons won't get you anywhere. With that in mind, we've got 12 essential Sifu tips to help you survive the battles ahead and take down the mortal enemies that wronged your family.
VIDEO GAMES
Westport News

Get Unlimited Access to Two Top Learning Platforms for One Price

They say you should learn something new every day. For entrepreneurs, that's even more important. Lifelong learning is crucial to entrepreneurial success considering industries and technology are constantly evolving and changing. You owe it to yourself to stay on the cutting edge, learning as much as you can whenever you can to keep your skills fresh and your knowledge ready to adapt to changing times.
COMPUTERS
Entrepreneur

What Indian Short Video Players Can Learn From TikTok

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Immediately after India banned TikTok along with over 250 Chinese apps in 2020, many homegrown alternatives emerged. The short video apps such as Roposo, Mitron, Chingari, Bolo Indya, MX TakaTak were called overnight successes as they looked to fill the vacuum. However, more than a year after the ban, nobody has dethroned TikTok’s position.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Mac Observer

Here are 5 Essential Gaming Tips to Get Started in Roblox

Apple featured a story in the App Store that shares five tips to get started in Roblox. Roblox is an online, multiplayer game where people can chat and create or play games made by other gamers. You can download Roblox from the App Store here. How to Get Started in...
VIDEO GAMES
Entrepreneur

Can Meta (NASDAQ: FB) Rise From The Ashes?

previously known as Facebook, has had a horrible start to February. Since reporting Q4 earnings on the second day of the month that surprised investors in a bad way, their shares have collapsed as much as 30% in just a few sessions. To be sure, this is a brutal fall from grace for one of the FAANG group of stocks that was trading at all time highs as recently as September. The drop is made all the more painful for investors in light of how some of the other components of that famous acronym have performed in recent weeks.
STOCKS
PC Magazine

How to Network Remotely So Your Professional Relationships Thrive

Before the coronavirus pandemic, professional networking could be impromptu. You'd go to a conference and stick around for the schmoozing. You might bump into a coworker in the hallway and chat or even invite them out for coffee. The pandemic has made it harder. With so many of us are still working from home and so few of us traveling for business, the majority of networking has to be scheduled. You need an appointed time and date, method to connect, and a reason for doing so. You have to be more strategic, which can make it feel icky. No one wants to come across as a person who only interacts with others for their own gain.
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

28K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy