Joe Burrow Arrives in Style at SoFi Stadium for Super Bowl LVI

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals made a very unlikely run to the Super Bowl this year. They were expected to be one of the weakest teams in the entire NFL, but instead, they proved everyone wrong and made a deep run for the ages. Last night, the Bengals came extraordinarily close to winning the big game, however, the team could not score a single point in the fourth quarter, which left them in a vulnerable spot in crunch time. That's when the Rams scored a touchdown late, all while the Bengals couldn't get anything going on the final drive of the game.

NFL ・ 6 HOURS AGO