All of Sam's Italian Foods in Maine were bought by a New York company...but don't cringe. According to MaineBiz, the company out of New York, Teamshares, wants to keep Sam's Italian the same! Richard Michaud owns the chain and is retiring. Well deserved since he and his wife have been at this since 1988. Michaud is very happy with the buy and thinks it's good news for employees.

FREEPORT, ME ・ 5 DAYS AGO