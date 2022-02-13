Thunder Rosa Calls Out Fans That Were Disrespectful During Live Event

First Sonya Deville came out with her arm in a sling and had some words for Ronda Rousey and Naomi, saying that it didn't matter who you were, there would be consequences for their actions. "With that being said earlier today I petitioned management that Rousey be fined $100,000 and effective immediately she be suspended indefinitely." Adam Pearce then came out and stopped Deville, and then said he knows she's not checking her email and told her that management had responded to her petition, with Vince McMahon saying that she's been abusing her power, and that her petition was declined, setting the stage for Naomi and Charlotte Flair's title match later in the night on SmackDown.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO