ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Thunder Rosa Calls Out Fans That Were Disrespectful During Live Event

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW star Thunder Rosa wrestled against Athena (former WWE star Ember Moon) at Saturday night’s Warrior Wrestling event. There was apparently at least one fan that was heckling Athena and yelled...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Attitude Era Star Gets Married

CM Punk may have brought back the Pepsi Plunge this past week on AEW Dynamite, but Gangrel has taken the actual plunge yet again. The former WWE star has gotten married to Susan Nelson, has seen by photos from Nelson and from wrestler Sinn Bodhi’s (former WWE star Kizarny) Twitter account. Bodhi’s photos revealed the wedding was attended by AEW star Miro.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Ember Moon
Wrestling World

Bully Ray opens up on Goldberg

In recent weeks, there has been a return to talk of Bill Goldberg, WWE Hall of Famer and multiple world champion of the Stamford-based federation, who in the last episode of the Friday Night Smackdown blue show went to challenge none other than the Tribal Chief of the company, Roman Reigns.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE NXT Superstar Signs With AEW

A.Q.A has signed with AEW. As noted, AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan announced this past Wednesday that he had brought A.Q.A to AEW Dynamite to challenge AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill because she was the best free agent available for an Open Challenge. Formerly known as Zayda Ramier in WWE NXT, A.Q.A. made her debut against Cargill but came up short.
WWE
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades as Ronda Rousey and Goldberg appear

Ronda Rousey and Bill Goldberg are on world championship pursuits at WrestleMania and Elimination Chamber, respectively. Rousey and Goldberg will both make appearances on Friday's episode of WWE SmackDown at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. The action kicks off at 8 p.m. ET. The 2022 women's Royal...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

They Had A Nice Day: Mick Foley Married Two Wrestlers Last Weekend

That’s a side job. With such packed schedules, wrestlers rarely have that much free time on their hands. Whether it is wrestling for a national promotion or being on the road with a variety of independent companies, wrestling is a very time demanding job. It makes free time that much more valuable, especially for major events. One took place over the weekend though, with a wrestling legend playing a major role.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#W W U Clips
PWMania

SPOILER: Title Change At WWE SmackDown Taping

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
Wrestling World

A relative of Roman Reigns joins WWE

In the recent and past history of WWE, there has been a Samoan family that more than any other has brought the best and most renowned athletes of that specific geographic context to the rings of the McMahon-owned federation, with the Anoa'i always bringing in their family name is high, a bit like the Hars in Canada or the Guerreros in Mexico.
WWE
digitalspy.com

WWE's Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens unite at GLAAD event

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville and AEW's Anthony Bowens have delighted fans after being photographed together at a GLAAD event on Thursday (February 10) evening. SmackDown General Manager Deville and The Acclaimed's Bowens both attended A Night of Pride with GLAAD and NFL in Los Angeles. Deville had her arm in...
NFL
ComicBook

WWE: Charlotte Flair Retains SmackDown Title but Ronda Rousey Makes Her Pay

First Sonya Deville came out with her arm in a sling and had some words for Ronda Rousey and Naomi, saying that it didn't matter who you were, there would be consequences for their actions. "With that being said earlier today I petitioned management that Rousey be fined $100,000 and effective immediately she be suspended indefinitely." Adam Pearce then came out and stopped Deville, and then said he knows she's not checking her email and told her that management had responded to her petition, with Vince McMahon saying that she's been abusing her power, and that her petition was declined, setting the stage for Naomi and Charlotte Flair's title match later in the night on SmackDown.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Mickie James: "Ronda Rousey had some problems in WWE"

Interviewed by Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda, Mickie James shared a bit about Ronda Rousey's experience when she joined WWE in 2018, obviously having a background as a mixed martial arts fighter and not as a wrestler. "I think she got into the business really fast, considering where her background comes from.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Spoiler: Big News From Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Taping For Next Friday

Sami Zayn is your new WWE Intercontinental Champion. Tonight’s SmackDown on FOX taping for next week’s show saw Zayn capture the title by defeating Shinsuke Nakamura. Zayn had been the #1 contender since winning the 12 Days of Christmas Gauntlet match on the December 24 SmackDown episode. This...
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Reveals a New Champion has Been Crowned at SmackDown Taping

WWE will be holding their next event, the Elimination Chamber, in Saudi Arabia next week, and because of that WWE taped next week's episode of SmackDown tonight in New Orleans. In a surprising move, WWE just spoiled one of the match results for that episode, revealing that they've crowned a new Intercontinental Champion. The match, which was promoted during tonight's episode was between current Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn, and now WWE has revealed that Zayn defeated Nakamura to become the new Intercontinental Champion. No other details were given but social media will likely start to have some clips of the match sooner than later.
WWE
Financial World

Sasha Banks: relationships, loves, contraptions and ring

Sasha Banks is an American wrestler under contract with WWE, where she battles on the SmackDown roster. In WWE she has once held the NXT Women's Championship, five times the Raw Women's Championship, once the SmackDown Women's Championship and twice the Women's Tag Team Championship (with Bayley), of which she was the inaugural champion; she is therefore the fourth woman in the federation to have achieved the Triple Crown and the third to have achieved the Grand Slam.
WWE
PWMania

Vince McMahon Reportedly Adamant About New Day Change

New details have been revealed on Big E’s recent move back to WWE SmackDown, and how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon feels about the group. As we’ve noted, Big E was moved from RAW back to SmackDown last month to assist Kofi Kingston in the mini-feud against Happy Baron Corbin and Madcap Moss. It was believed that this was a temporary change while King Xavier Woods is out of action with a calf muscle injury, but it was later revealed that Big E is back on the blue brand for good.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Former WWE Star Gets Engaged

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) is now engaged to his bride-to-be, Grace! As seen in the pics below, Rawley popped the question while in Savannah, Georgia, and the couple both look overcome with emotion as it happened. Rawley has been away from the ring since WWE released him...
SAVANNAH, GA
bjpenndotcom

Dana White praises Derrick Lewis following his knockout loss to Tai Tuivasa: “He’s been a lot of fun to have in our heavyweight division”

UFC President Dana White is showing support for Derrick Lewis after “The Black Beast” was knocked out by Tai Tuivasa. In the co-main event of UFC 271, Lewis and “Bam Bam” mixed it up inside the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The heavyweight slugfest lived up to its billing. While both men dabbled in the grappling department, they weren’t afraid to trade leather as expected.
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy