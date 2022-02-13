Something Old, Something New: Why Euphoria’s Season Two Soundtrack Has Everyone Talking

Dark Comedies are in the same vein as satirical films as they’re very polarizing genres. What would usually be a serious subject in most movies, murder, kidnapping, or rape are usually the focal point of these types of comedies. Heathers was a twisted tale about a psychopath and his girlfriend murdering students around the school. Granted, Heathers has a stronger message behind its teenage angst and body count, but its specialty is shocking deaths in a colorful world. That’s generally the story of most dark comedies. Fargo is arguably the most notable in this regard. Carl Showalter’s death is treated seriously, but then the comedic element comes from when Marge discovers Gaear Grimsrud putting Carl’s body through a woodchipper. Often, the black humor is a smack in the face under such dark pretenses and absurd situations. While Deadpool isn’t an outright dark comedy, him murdering people with glee is a strong example of this. You can also include Dopinder stuffing his brother in the trunk. By now, you understand the concept of black humor, but this type of genre doesn’t exactly have a strong market in the mainstream media.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO