Something Old, Something New: Why Euphoria’s Season Two Soundtrack Has Everyone Talking

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCurated by the series’ phenomenal music supervisor Jen Malone, the season two soundtrack for HBO’s critically acclaimed teen drama Euphoria has been dominating social media platforms since it hit the streaming service earlier this year. Featuring an eclectic collection of tracks from a diverse span of genres, it seems the appreciation...

The Artist Insider Ep 3: The Secret Life of Stevi Stevenson

Oh man, it’s good to be back for the third episode of The Artist Insider. In this episode, we feature a splendid creator who goes by Stevi Stevenson. First off, her name sounds like it is straight out of a comic book, so you know this episode will be super. We start by listening to Stevi’s array of stories that led to her getting into music which feature appearances from Jon Bellion, Ringo Starr and a few other big names.
MUSIC
Artists to Listen to During the Twee Revival

The twee aesthetic is predominantly identified by peter pan collars, colored tights and of course Wes Anderson movies. Twee is also found through the indie pop and indie folk music of the early 2000s and 2010s. This era of music largely inspired the trends that are now making a comeback in 2022. Twee culture played a huge part in the Tumblr renaissance that likely inspired many college students’ music tastes. As a lover of all things twee and indie pop, I have compiled a list of artists that will immerse you in the revival of the year.
THEATER & DANCE
The Cuphead Show review: "A Netflix love letter overflowing with charm and creativity"

Despite a few swings and misses, The Cuphead Show is a richly-drawn triumph that works as a celebration of both the video game and animation as a medium. Step right up: Welcome to… The Cuphead Show? The original hard-as-nails, boss-rush video game may not seem like an obvious candidate to turn into a fully-fledged series, yet Netflix’s new series is a love letter to Studio MDHR’s game that’s overflowing with charm and creativity.
VIDEO GAMES
Euphoria Episode 6 Gives the Fexi Moment We've Been Waiting For

Don't you love when your favorite show simply gives into the meme of it all? After living in the darkest corner of Euphoria-world for two straight episodes—following Rue through every second of her fall to rock bottom—the fandom finally, finally got the heart-swelling moment it needed this week. (I am the fandom.)
TV SERIES
The Cuphead Show is half-full of lukewarm nostalgia plays

Watching The Cuphead Show, Netflix’s new adaptation of the Studio MDHR run-and-gunner featuring two anthropomorphic cup brothers, it’s hard to say who exactly the series is for. Like the game before it, The Cuphead Show revolves around Cuphead (Tru Valentino) and his brother Mugman (Frank Todaro), two rambunctious...
TV SERIES
The Best Musical Moments in David Lynch Movies

David Lynch isn't just a heralded filmmaker and coffee connoisseur (tried the David Lynch Signature Cup yet?), he's also a successful recording artists having put out the album BlueBOB in 2001, Crazy Clown Time in 2011, and The Big Dream in 2013, which saw the Blue Velvet director try his hand at a Bob Dylan cover ('The Ballad of Hollis Brown') and team up with Swedish singer Lykke Li for a sprightly little "doo-wop" number.
MOVIES
Why Dark Comedies Barely Exist Anymore

Dark Comedies are in the same vein as satirical films as they’re very polarizing genres. What would usually be a serious subject in most movies, murder, kidnapping, or rape are usually the focal point of these types of comedies. Heathers was a twisted tale about a psychopath and his girlfriend murdering students around the school. Granted, Heathers has a stronger message behind its teenage angst and body count, but its specialty is shocking deaths in a colorful world. That’s generally the story of most dark comedies. Fargo is arguably the most notable in this regard. Carl Showalter’s death is treated seriously, but then the comedic element comes from when Marge discovers Gaear Grimsrud putting Carl’s body through a woodchipper. Often, the black humor is a smack in the face under such dark pretenses and absurd situations. While Deadpool isn’t an outright dark comedy, him murdering people with glee is a strong example of this. You can also include Dopinder stuffing his brother in the trunk. By now, you understand the concept of black humor, but this type of genre doesn’t exactly have a strong market in the mainstream media.
MOVIES
Kelly Ripa celebrates huge news about son Michael - 'congratulations'

There was cause for celebration in Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' family on Friday when they shared exciting news about their old son, Michael. The LIVE! host was thrilled to announce that the 24-year-old had won a Viewers' Choice trophy and a clip on her show's Instagram explained why. Michael...
CELEBRITIES
Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
‘NCIS’: One Death Devastated Gibbs Most of All

The transition between “NCIS” season nine and 10 is one of the most memorable of the series. Longtime fans of the show will recall season nine concluded when the NCIS agency was bombed by a terrorist. The surprise attack preceded an even more heartbreaking scene as beloved character, Dr. Donald “Ducky” Mallard, suffered a heart attack. However, it’s during one season 10 episode that one death devastated Special Agent Gibbs most of all.
TV & VIDEOS
'I wasn't looking for love but it found me': Dallas star Patrick Duffy, 72, gushes about romance with Happy Days' Linda Purl, 66, and how they fell for each other on Zoom

Dallas star Patrick Duffy and Happy Days' Linda Purl candidly discussed their romance and how they fell in love on Zoom in an interview on Thursday's This Morning. Patrick, 72, and Linda, 66, looked smitten as they chatted about how sparks began to fly during a group text chat in 2020- before they started FaceTiming before graduating to 'two to three hour' Zoom calls every night.
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
TV & Videos
Twitter
The Best Movies Leaving Netflix This Month (February 2022)

Watch movies like Good Time, Terminator 2, and Labyrinth before they leave Netflix. Netflix giveth in the form of a torrent of new content every single month, but Netflix also taketh away as titles expire from the streaming service. Netflix invests heavily on exclusive originals you won't find anywhere else, but the truth is that a lot of the stuff worth watching on Netflix is licensed from elsewhere. The best movies on Netflix are almost always older movies that may be removed from the service at any given time. So that's why it's important to watch them before they expire. Who knows when you'll get the chance to watch them for the price of a streaming service subscription again?
MOVIES
Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
'The Equalizer' Fans Bombard Queen Latifah With Season 3 Questions After Seeing Her Instagram

The Equalizer fans are missing the CBS drama and are more than ready for season 3 — that is, if and when it premieres. The show, starring Queen Latifah as leading protagonist Robyn, is the latest iteration of the original '80s TV series and two films. Cocreated by executive producers Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan and Queen Latifah, the show follows the life of former CIA operative Robyn. To many, she seems like a typical single mother who lives at home with her aunt Viola (Lorraine Touissant) and daughter Delilah (Layla DeLeon Hayes). In reality, Robyn lives a double life and works undercover to defend people who have nowhere else to turn.
TV SERIES

