The largest construction project on the RIT campus in more than 50 years remains on track to open in fall 2023. When complete, the Student Hall for Exploration and Development (SHED), a high-tech complex that will centralize the university’s makerspace and performing arts, will cover more than 120,000 square feet of new construction as well as more than 83,000 square feet of renovations in two existing buildings, said James Yarrington, RIT university architect and director of Planning and Design Services.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO