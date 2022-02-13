Keith Lee Offers Support To Mustafa Ali

With the arrival of Keith Lee in All Elite Wrestling, many are theorizing what other former WWE stars could show up in AEW down the line. After it was learned Shane McMahon was let go from WWE after what went down at the Royal Rumble, some started wondering if McMahon would start some kind of discussion with Tony Khan and AEW. While much of this talk was comedic in nature, some did wonder if that could ever happen, and during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan was asked about the possibility, and the answer may surprise you.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO