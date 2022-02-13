ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Preston, CT

What's next, state parks

The Day
 23 hours ago

In a recent letter to The Day ("Save Avery Pond," Jan. 31) with regards to...

www.theday.com

The Associated Press

Ontario drops vaccine proof, protests persist

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Ontario’s premier announced Monday that Canada’s most populous province will lift its COVID-19 proof-of-vaccination requirements in two weeks — not because of the protests that have blocked the border and paralyzed Ottawa, he said, but because “it is safe to do so.”
PROTESTS
CBS News

Eminem takes a knee during Super Bowl halftime show

Eminem took a knee during the star-studded Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night, becoming one of the most talked about moments of the year's biggest sporting event. While performing "Lose Yourself" on Sunday night, the 15-time Grammy winner got on his knee and held his head. It appeared to be a gesture to free agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, who led kneeling protests in 2016 during the national anthem to bring attention to police brutality and racial injustice. Kaepernick has maintained he's been kept off of the field because of the protests.
NFL
CNN

Rams beat Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI

(CNN) — The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday. The suspenseful game ended with a fourth-down stop by Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to win it all. The big game took place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, and it was the second time in Super Bowl history a team played on its home field. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the first team to do so, last year at Raymond James Stadium.
NFL
CNN

Why a Russian invasion of Ukraine would hurt Americans too

(CNN) — President Joe Biden spent the weekend leading what is looking like an increasingly desperate final effort to forestall a Russian invasion of Ukraine -- an incursion that could have grave consequences for his own political standing. If President Vladimir Putin orders his tanks into Russia's smaller, democratic...
POTUS
CBS News

Prince Charles' wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, also has COVID-19

London — Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall and the future Queen Consort of the U.K., has tested positive for COVID-19 and is self-isolating, the royal family said on Monday. The news came four days after Camilla's husband, heir to the British throne Prince Charles, tested positive and went into self-isolation.
PUBLIC HEALTH

