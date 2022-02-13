ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Welcome to the Boring Twenties

The Day
 23 hours ago

A century ago, there was a lively decade that featured the birth...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

'Bored' museum security guard draws eyes on pricey Russian painting

What is it with amateur artists believing they can improve acclaimed artwork? Yet another work of art has been altered by someone who had no business picking up a pen -- although this one at least seems easier to fix than most. Artist Anna Leporskaya's Three Figures painting recently was...
DESIGN
Telegraph

Tudors: Passion, Power and Politics, Holburne, review: the secret lives of long-ago England

I don’t often experience the urge to run my hand over a doublet, not least because that thickly-padded, silk-slashed chestwear was last in fashion 400 years ago. But at The Tudors: Power, Passion and Politics, at the Holburne Museum in Bath, the paintings practically command it. For look-at-me swagger and power-bolstering sheen, the era is hard to beat.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Popculture

Beloved Rock Band Agree to Call It Quits After Decades Together

Beloved ska band, the Mighty Mighty Bosstones recently announced they're breaking up after nearly four decades together. On Jan. 27, the band posted to their official Facebook page revealing the sad news. "After decades of brotherhood, touring the world and making great records together, we have decided to no longer continue on as a band." The statement continued, "Above all, we want to express our sincere gratitude to every single one of you who have supported us. We could not have done any of it without you. Love Always, The Mighty Mighty BossToneS."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz Music
Michigan Daily

‘Beautiful By Night’ is a reminder that perfection is boring

Last week, the Institute for the Humanities Gallery opened “Beautiful By Night,” an exhibit from James Hosking following three drag queens of Aunt Charlie’s Lounge, the last gay bar in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Beginning as a patron of Aunt Charlie’s, Hosking quickly developed relationships with the bar’s performers, establishing an intimacy that is revealed in the media of this exhibit. The exhibit follows three performers at Aunt Charlie’s — Donna Personna, Olivia Hart and Collette LeGrande — sensitively and skillfully crafting an ode to their art, revealing the multidimensionality that is inherent in human life.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Soompi

WJSN’s Bona Brightens Up After Getting An Umbrella To Shield Herself From The Rain In “Twenty Five, Twenty One”

TvN has released new stills of WJSN’s Bona in “Twenty Five, Twenty One”!. Set in 1998, “Twenty Five, Twenty One” is about youth who find new direction and growth after having their dreams taken away. Kim Tae Ri and Nam Joo Hyuk star as Na Hee Do and Baek Yi Jin, who first meet when they are 18 and 22 years old and fall in love years later when they turn 21 and 25.
TV & VIDEOS
charactermedia.com

Lost Dreams and First Loves Take Center Stage in ‘Twenty Five Twenty One’

Tears, laughter, love and heartbreak—ahh, high school. tvN’s Korean drama “Twenty Five Twenty One” sets out to explore the lives of young adults during this tumultuous time period, with a retro twist. The 16-episode Korean romantic comedy premieres internationally today, Feb. 12, on Netflix while simultaneously...
TV & VIDEOS
Travel + Leisure

This Florida Museum Is Hosting a Picasso Exhibit Filled with Art Never Seen Before In The U.S.

Recently uncovered works by artist Pablo Picasso have made their way to the United States for the first time. Housed in The Dalí Museum in St. Petersburg, Fla., in collaboration with Paris's Musée Picasso, a collection of 79 masterpieces — about half of which have never been shown in America — are on display. Instead of focusing on an era in Picasso's life, as many exhibits do, this one centers on the inspiration he drew from one particular region: the Spanish-French border.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Face Mask
NewsBreak
Music
The Independent

Black female TV anchor shares horror message from viewer she discovers to be local doctor

Local news anchor Whitney Burney in Grand Rapids, Michigan shared with her Twitter followers an abusive email she received from a viewer. “The kinds of emails you get when you work in news,” she tweeted on Saturday, including a screenshot of the email. “He even had the nerve to leave his cell phone, address and occupation in the email signature. And said if I’m the wrong person please forward this message. Huh?? LMAO.”The email appeared to be from a local doctor. His contact information had been redacted in the screenshot shared on Twitter by Ms Burney. “if (sic) you are...
TV & VIDEOS
Robb Report

These Epic New Globe-Trotting Trips Were Inspired by Agatha Christie’s 1922 Grand Tour

There is something infinitely enduring about the works of Agatha Christie, who has become one the best-selling authors of all time—outsold only by Shakespeare and the Bible. For lovers of adventure, the appeal may be that many of Christie’s novels unfold against glamorous foreign backdrops and feature a heady coupling of thrilling mystery and the elegance of bygone travel. Among the most famous of these is 1937’s Death on the Nile, a whodunit set on an Egyptian paddle steamer. Kenneth Branagh’s glitzy film adaptation of that tome opens in theaters today, but for Christie fans who crave more than a...
LIFESTYLE
The Guardian

A rainforest cries: music, art, books and more to help you deal with climate anxiety

Environmental concerns have motivated the animation giant Studio Ghibli since its salad days: Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind (made pre-Ghibli but now absorbed into its canon) and Pom Poko are among those which imagine climate disaster. The studio reached a peak of cinematic sophistication with Princess Mononoke, Hayao Miyazaki’s 1997 fable about a dying prince drawn into the struggle between nature and civilisation in ancient Japan. Humans battle gods; limbs and heads are severed. Meanwhile, the placid kodama (tree spirits) look on. Their naive, ghostly faces rotate slowly, accompanied by a tick-tick-ticking sound like time running out. Ryan Gilbey.
ENVIRONMENT
Fstoppers

The Masters of Animating Classic Paintings

The works of classic painters are some of the most revered artifacts from antiquity. The Baroque style in particular exudes portrayals of dramatic light, color, and fantastic events. But for centuries, they have been relegated to two dimensions. The Renaissance masters developed better techniques to add more realism to paintings,...
DESIGN
The Guardian

C+nto & Othered Poems by Joelle Taylor review – punchy tales of lesbian life

Joelle Taylor, the 54-year-old Lancastrian and poetry slam champion, is a fighter on the page. C+nto, the bold, combative and moving winner of the TS Eliot prize, is a passionate reconjuring of 1980s-90s butch lesbian counterculture in London (there used to be dozens of lesbian bars in the city; now there is only one). This is a dramatic narrative that does not reflect any improvement in attitudes towards the LGBTQ+ society; its context is turbulence. In her preface, she declares: “There is no part of a butch lesbian that is welcome in this world” and reminds us that 72 countries still criminalise same-sex relationships and that there are “11 jurisdictions that support the death penalty for lesbians”. She believes the loss of face-to-face encounters in clubs and the divisive nature of the internet have unravelled gay unity and her poetry is a rallying cry to put that right.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
marthastewart.com

A 400-Year-Old Château in the Loire Valley Inspired This "Once-in-a-Lifetime" Wedding

Three years after their first meeting, Ryan treated Natalie to a birthday trip to Santorini, where he proposed in June 2018 "during a private dinner on the panorama balcony at Canaves Oia." But though the question was a surprise for Natalie, it wasn't a last-minute decision for Ryan: "This was planned an entire year in advance, as the restaurant was booking eight months in advance at the time," says the couple.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy