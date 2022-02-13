Welcome to the Boring Twenties

Last week, the Institute for the Humanities Gallery opened “Beautiful By Night,” an exhibit from James Hosking following three drag queens of Aunt Charlie’s Lounge, the last gay bar in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood. Beginning as a patron of Aunt Charlie’s, Hosking quickly developed relationships with the bar’s performers, establishing an intimacy that is revealed in the media of this exhibit. The exhibit follows three performers at Aunt Charlie’s — Donna Personna, Olivia Hart and Collette LeGrande — sensitively and skillfully crafting an ode to their art, revealing the multidimensionality that is inherent in human life.
