Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras festival to make a return

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Krewe of St. Andrews is gearing up to host their 25th annual Mardi Gras parade.

The event kicks off on Friday, February 18 with the kids festival starting at 4:30 p.m. and the festival running until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, February 19, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the main parade beginning at 2 p.m.

The festival wraps up on Sunday, February 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m with the beloved pet parade starting at 2:30 p.m.

The free event will feature food, drinks, live music and fun for the whole family.

