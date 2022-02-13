ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panama City, FL

Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras festival to make a return

By Jenna Maddox
WMBB
WMBB
 23 hours ago

PANAMA CITY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — The Krewe of St. Andrews is gearing up to host their 25th annual Mardi Gras parade.

The event kicks off on Friday, February 18 with the kids festival starting at 4:30 p.m. and the festival running until 10 p.m.

On Saturday, February 19, the festival runs from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with the main parade beginning at 2 p.m.

Panama City Beach Mardi Gras Festival begins

The festival wraps up on Sunday, February 20. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m with the beloved pet parade starting at 2:30 p.m.

The free event will feature food, drinks, live music and fun for the whole family.

Learn more about the upcoming, three-day event.

WMBB

Bring the heat at the Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off

MEXICO BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual Mexico Beach Gumbo Cook-Off is coming back hot this year. Chefs will bring a variety of tasty gumbo and Brunswick stew for guests to enjoy all day long on Saturday, February 19 beginning at 10 a.m. at Parker Park. There will also be cold beverages, hot dogs and […]
MEXICO BEACH, FL
WMBB

Black History Month celebrations continue in Bay Co.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City continues to celebrate Black History Month with events coming up this week. The National Great Blacks in Wax Museum Traveling Exhibit is coming to Panama City on Thursday, February 17 through Saturday, February 19. The exhibits will be hosted by Panama City’s Community Redevelopment Agency at the Panama […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Nashville talent set to perform at Stars & Guitars 2022

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The annual “Stars & Guitars” event is back and is set to be hosted in Lynn Haven this year. The event will be held at the Gretchen Nelson Scott Fine Arts Center at Mosley High School on Thursday, February 17. This year, The Band Perry is headlining the event, with […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Benefit events to honor late Mowat student

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — Groups are putting on two different events to honor a young girl who passed away in a car accident a few months ago. The Mowat Middle School Beta Club is hosting a Memorial Walk-A-Thon in honor of Anna Eldridge, for what would have been her 12th birthday. The event will […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Panama City Beach Mardi Gras Festival begins

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Mardi Gras season is officially underway. Panama City Beach is staging its two-day Mardi Gras Festival this weekend at Pier Park. Hundreds of people attended the Panama City Beach Mardi Gras and Music Festival on Friday night. The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID. “It’s […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Museum exhibit details history of two Black Amphibious Truck Companies

CARABELLE, Fla. (WMBB) — For Black History Month, Camp Gordon Johnston World War II Museum has a special exhibit detailing the lives of black men that were in Amphibious Truck Companies. The exhibit commemorates their accomplishments and sacrifices. “They represent a snapshot of what life was for black men in the late 1930’s and early […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Local senior shares love advice on Valentine’s Day

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– People looking for love advice this Valentine’s Day should listen to the sage words from one resident of the Sims Veteran Nursing Home in Panama City. The holiday is special for 79-year-old, Henry Wolfe. He met his now wife Kathy, at the old Hardee’s on Harrison Avenue and then decided to […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Endangered Species Art Contest winner announced

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Kids gathered at the Panama City Center For The Arts for the results of a special competition on Saturday morning. “I’m really happy to be here and I see lots of my friends on this wall and proud for my school to be on the wall,” Fourth Grader Ruby Pate […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Lynn Haven has the love in the air

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) – Love is in the air. The city unveiled this constructed, wooden wall decorated with flowers and hearts. It is in Sheffield Park and was added on Thursday, ahead of Valentine’s Day. They said the wall is there for the community to capture memories. All are welcome to take pictures in […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

The Band Perry to perform in Lynn Haven

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Band Perry will be performing in Lynn Haven next week. The band had a number one single on the country charts in 2010 with “If I Die Young” and two number-one singles in 2013 with “Better Dig Two” and “Done.” Lori Allen with the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center talked […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

In need of a date idea for Valentine’s Day? You’re in luck!

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)–Valentine’s Day is just three days away and if you’ve procrastinated making plans with a significant other, you’re in luck. Capt. Anderson’s Marina will host a Valentine’s Day cruise that will go through Bay County and Shell Island. The cruise is narrated by the Capt. Anderson’s staff. “The views are beautiful […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Commemoration of Black History held in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Community Redevelopment Agency commemorated Bay County Black History on Saturday at the A.D. Harris Learning Center. Organizers held a workshop that displayed old photographs and documents of what the Glenwood community used to look like. There were also old painting restorations that portrayed Black-owned businesses in the […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

LGBTQ Center holds fundraiser for double-lung transplant hopeful

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Members of the LGBTQ Center of Bay County rose early Saturday morning to raise money for one local man. The center held its annual Treasure Sale with all proceeds going to Roger Whitton, who is on the list for a double lung transplant.  The sale featured paintings, clothes and a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panama City gives away hundreds of trees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City’s tree canopy continues to grow after Hurricane Michael destroyed most of the trees in the area. Panama City Quality of Life gave away more than 600 hundred trees on Saturday at the Downtown Farmers Market and the St. Andrews Farmer’s Market. Quality of Life held a similar event a […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Popular campground reopens after Hurricane Michael

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A little more than three years after the storm, phase one of the St. Andrews State Park Campground is back open and the demand is off the charts. Park Manager, Scott Robinson, said there’s even a few upgrades that have been added to the park. “With all new water, […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

NWFH offering local foster care training classes

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — In Franklin County, there is a significant need for foster families. At the end of this month, they will be offering foster training for families that are interested. For the first time, the Northwest Florida Health Network will be hosting a 7-week hybrid foster care training and licensing class in […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Game Day Bites and Beverages for Sunday

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WMBB)– If you’re watching the big game, or if you’re just in it for the commercials you are sure to score with these game day snack ideas from Beef-O-Brady’s in Callaway. “With the big game coming up it is important to order ahead and visit one of our three locations,” said owner, Chris […]
CALLAWAY, FL
WMBB

How to stay inside this Valentine’s Day by ordering your wine online now

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Where can I order wine online for Valentine’s Day? Valentine’s Day is coming up fast, but not everyone is making dinner reservations this year. Instead, many couples are choosing to have romantic dinners at home. And if wine is on the menu for you and your sweetheart, you […]
DRINKS
WMBB

WMBB

