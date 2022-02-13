ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

The Supreme Court is politicized and short-sighted

The Day
 23 hours ago

How can we have faith in our Supreme Court when it rules that Congress must expertly handles field it has neither the...

www.theday.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The US supreme court is letting racist discrimination run wild in the election system

The US supreme court, in a 5-4 decision, used the ruse that it was too close to an election – three months away – to scrap a racially discriminatory, Republican-drawn legislative map in Alabama. A lower court had previously ruled against the state because its gerrymandered congressional districts diluted the voting strength of African Americans by ensuring that 27% of Alabama’s population would garner only 14% of the state’s congressional representation. But that reality didn’t faze five justices; the US supreme court was just fine with letting a policy designed to disfranchise Black voters unfurl and do its damage in an oncoming federal election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#The Supreme Court
MSNBC

The Supreme Court wages war on Black power — now and in the future

Lately, there has been justifiable alarm over conservatives' efforts to ban school lessons about social inequality. These attacks strike at the heart of Black history, threatening to bury it under a heap of white, revisionist excrement. But lest we forget: The Black present and Black future are under vicious assault,...
ALABAMA STATE
The Guardian

The supreme court is helping consolidate white political power in America

On Tuesday, the US supreme court in its Merrill v Milligan decision, upheld Alabama’s racially gerrymandered congressional map, which see Black people represented in only 14% of congressional districts, despite making up about 27% of Alabama’s population. This ruling is reminiscent of the holding in the supreme court’s 1857 Dred Scott decision that Black people “had no rights which the white man was bound to respect”. Even though the two cases addressed two different situations, the overall disregard of the rights of Black people in America by the highest court in the country is the same.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Day

Partisanship on the Supreme Court is damaging. A code of conduct could help

Supreme Court justices adamantly declare they are above the grubby machinations of partisan politics. But that narrative is contradicted by events like last week’s speech by Justice Neil Gorsuch to a closed-door gathering of the conservative Federalist Society that also included such Republican luminaries as former Vice President Mike Pence and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. Justice Clarence Thomas, meanwhile, refuses to recuse himself from cases in which his conservative-activist wife is actively engaged.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Boston Globe

Vote as if your Supreme Court depends on it

When I became a US citizen many years ago, I asked a friend what I should be thinking about as I entered the voting booth. Without skipping a beat, he replied, “The Supreme Court.” Truer words were never spoken, and I have followed his advice ever since. Helga...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Antelope Valley Press

A peaceful Supreme Court confirmation, for a change

Those who make political predictions tend to end up with egg on their face, but I’ll make one anyway: The confirmation of a new justice to replace Stephen Breyer on the Supreme Court will not become another of the bitter showdowns that the nominations of Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett, and Brett Kavanaugh turned into.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Channel 3000

The truth about diversity on the Supreme Court

Numerous Republican senators have criticized President Joe Biden’s promise to nominate a Black woman as the next Supreme Court justice. That Biden would focus on Black women is “offensive” and “insulting,” according to Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. “You know Black women are what, 6%...
CONGRESS & COURTS
kmaland.com

Axne calls for bipartisan Supreme Court justice search

(Washington) -- Iowa Congresswoman Cindy Axne hopes the U.S. Senate will cooperate with President Biden in the search for a new U.S. Supreme Court justice. That search began last week when Associate Justice Stephen Breyer announced he was retiring from the bench later this fall. In an interview on KMA's "Morning Line" program late last week, Axne was asked whether the president will face any challenges in selecting and confirming a new justice to the High Court.
IOWA STATE
eenews.net

Supreme Court takes WOTUS case

The Supreme Court today agreed to consider limiting the scope of federal water law. In a short order this morning, the justices said they would take up Chantell and Michael Sackett’s challenge to a lower court ruling that had applied a definition of “waters of the U.S.” or WOTUS, established in the 2006 case Rapanos v. United States, to determine that the couple needed a Clean Water Act permit to build on their land.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vanity Fair

The Supreme Court Just Moved the Voting Rights Act From Life Support to Deathbed

One would be hard-pressed to find a single judicial writing in which Chief Justice John Roberts endorses an outcome that bolsters Black voting power, let alone one that treats the Voting Rights Act of 1965 with the reverence that law deserves. He was, after all, the author of Shelby County v. Holder, that nadir of constitutional law that rendered toothless a key provision of the act, giving states carte blanche to make it harder for people to vote without federal oversight. In the years since, Roberts has signaled that he’s not done undermining voting rights: Last summer he quietly joined his five other colleagues on the Supreme Court’s conservative majority to more or less finish the work he started in 2013, leaving the law for which John Lewis and many others were willing to lay down their own lives on life support.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WAMU

The Political Activism Of Ginni Thomas: A Threat To The Supreme Court?

The high profile battles over Supreme Court nominations over the last few years have shaken public confidence in the institution. Many Americans think the Court has simply become too politicized. Yet, Supreme Court Justices continue to claim neutrality, say their decisions are based on law, not politics. In a recent...
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Jen Psaki Rips ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Supreme Court Decision That Gives ‘Free Pass’ to Discriminate Against Black Voters

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki slammed a “deeply disturbing” Supreme Court decision as giving a “free pass” to discriminate against Black voters. At issue: Monday’s 5-4 Supreme Court ruling that kept in place a redistricting map that a lower federal court ruled was likely in violation of the Voting Rights Act and discriminated against Black voters.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy