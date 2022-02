AMERICUS – Trailing Peach County (PCH) by as much as 11 points in the first half, the Sumter County Panthers (SCHS) were able to erase that deficit and would later go on a 9-0 run of their own in the third quarter. That run was the turning point of the game as the Panthers were able to make plays on both ends of the floor from then on out to secure the GHSA Region 2-AAA Championship with a 57-51 victory over the Trojans on Friday, February 11 at the Pitt Gymnasium at Sumter County High School.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO