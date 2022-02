Live from the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker meet for the undisputed middleweight championship at UFC 271!. Will history repeat itself at UFC 271? Back in October of 2019, the man known as “The Last Stylebender” defeated Whittaker at UFC 243. Since that bout, Whittaker has won three straight, most recently picking up a victory over Kelvin Gastelum at an April of 2021 UFC on ESPN event. The man known as “The Reaper” enters the octagon with a 24-5 record, while the champ is 21-1, with his sole loss coming to Jan Błachowicz in March of 2021 at UFC 259.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO