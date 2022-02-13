ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

WATCH: Eric Johnson gives a preview of Super Bowl LVI

WSLS
 23 hours ago

While 10 News at 6 will not air Sunday because...

Popculture

Super Bowl 2022: NBC Broadcast Makes Embarrassing Mistake Before Kickoff

The Super Bowl kicked off with a major error when broadcasters panned to the wrong woman while trying to introduce R&B singer Jhene Aiko. Aiko was scheduled to perform "America the Beautiful" before the big game, but as her name appeared on the chiron the camera operators focused on country singer Mickey Guyton. The mixup immediately drew groans from viewers on social media.
NFL
Twitter Reacts To Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's Super Bowl LVI Intro

Numerous A-list celebrities attended Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles, but the reigning king of the box office stole the show before kickoff. Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson provided a pregame on-field promo synonymous with his legendary professional wrestling career at SoFi Stadium on Super Bowl Sunday (February 13). Johnson was...
NFL
Popculture

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Electrifies Super Bowl LVI at Kickoff

Dwyane "The Rock" Johnson got Super Bowl LVI started the best way possible. The 49-year old actor and former WWE Superstar stood in the middle at the 50-yard-line at SoFi Stadium before the big game between the Los Angles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. Johnson then channeled his inner WWE with the "Finally the Super Bowl has come back to Los Angeles while throwing in the "for the millions ... AND MILLIONS" phrases as he introduced the teams and got the fans fired up.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The Aaron Rodgers offer Packers are ready to make, revealed

After the Green Bay Packers’ disappointing finish to the season, the speculation that Aaron Rodgers had played his last game at Lambeau field only grew louder. But it seems as though optimism for a return grows by the day. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the relationship between the...
NFL
Drake Wins Big With Super Bowl Bet on Odell Beckham Jr.

Drake put his faith in the right person! The Certified Lover Boy artist made bank early on in the Big Game on Sunday when Odell Beckham Jr. made the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI. Drake revealed on Thursday, days ahead of Sunday's game, that he'd shown the Rams --...
NFL
SheKnows

Twitter Is Questioning the Super Bowl's Focus on Black Performers This Year Amid Racism Lawsuit

On Feb. 1, former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and the Dolphins, Broncos, and Giants alleging discrimination in both his interviews and his firing earlier this year. The class action complaint references the work of Martin Luther King Jr., Harriet Tubman, and other civil rights leaders before decrying the racially discriminative practices he alleges occur within the NFL, including but not limited to his own treatment. Just a few weeks later, at Super Bowl LVI, the show opens with an elite slate of Black performers: gospel duo Mary Mary singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” known by...
NFL
The Spun

Danica Patrick Opened Up About Controversial Super Bowl Commercial

Former NASCAR driver turned business woman Danica Patrick was featured in several notable Super Bowl commercials over the years with GoDaddy.com. GoDaddy.com used a provocative, often controversial advertising style with their Super Bowl commercials, which always went viral. Patrick was a part of several commercials, though not all of them...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Rams star takes shot at Eric Dickerson over Super Bowl comments

One former Los Angeles Rams star is not sweating his Super Bowl seating arrangement, and clearly thinks it’s silly that Eric Dickerson is. Jim Everett, who quarterbacked the Rams from 1986 to 1993, tweeted Saturday that he was looking forward to attending the Super Bowl on Sunday. He also sent a clear message to Dickerson by saying he did not care about where his seats were, “unlike other legends.”
NFL
The Spun

Michele Tafoya Reveals She's Landed A New Job

Michele Tafoya has a new job for next season and it has nothing to do with sports. She won’t be a sideline reporter moving forward. Instead, she’ll become a co-chair of a Minnesota gubernatorial campaign. The campaign will be for businessman and Army veteran Kendall Qualls, who will...
NFL
The Spun

Lamar Jackson's Post-Super Bowl Tweet Is Going Viral

On Sunday night, the football world collectively came together – and it wasn’t just to watch the Super Bowl. No, they were there celebrating something else as well. Former first-round pick Eli Apple found himself getting abused by wide receiver Cooper Kupp for most of the game and fans loved it.
NFL
WSLS

Top trends and picks for Superbowl 2022 commercials

ROANOKE, Va. – Superbowl commercials went for a record-breaking $7 million for a 30-second spot. This year’s in-game ads sold out. Chris Henson, the creative director for Access Advertising & Public Relations, joined WSLS 10 News Virginia Today to talk through some of the trends we saw in 2022.
ROANOKE, VA

