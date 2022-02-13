'It meant a lot': Jalen Suggs thankful to play in front of cousin Terrell

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Saturday said it was a great experience to play the Phoenix Suns in front of several of his family members, including his parents and second cousin Terrell Suggs.

Suggs turned in a strong performance, producing 20 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for his first career double-double. He converted on 7-of-14 shot attempts from the field in 26 minutes of work in the 132-105 loss.

The fifth pick was admittedly excited to play in front of his family and it resulted in one of his finest outings of the season, which was just his fourth 20-point game. He was excited to share the moment with his parents and cousin.

I’m glad he was able to make it. It has been a while since we’ve been able to see each other but knowing he was in the building definitely got me excited before the game. Knowing they were sitting right by the bench, just a couple of feet away. I was able to say what’s up to him before the game, talk to my dad and mom and my cousin and just share tonight with them, share the game and this experience. It meant a lot they were here.

The four-game road trip for the Magic has been an eventful one for Suggs. In addition to seeing his family on Saturday, he also paid a visit to Gonzaga on Friday as the Bulldogs hosted Pacific. He earned a standing ovation in front of a packed house at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Suggs, who was named to the NBA Rising Stars game, is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37 games this season. He ranks seventh in scoring, third in assists and third in steals among all first-year players.

