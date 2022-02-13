ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

'It meant a lot': Jalen Suggs thankful to play in front of cousin Terrell

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WdYCh_0eDR5kBB00
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs on Saturday said it was a great experience to play the Phoenix Suns in front of several of his family members, including his parents and second cousin Terrell Suggs.

Suggs turned in a strong performance, producing 20 points, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds for his first career double-double. He converted on 7-of-14 shot attempts from the field in 26 minutes of work in the 132-105 loss.

The fifth pick was admittedly excited to play in front of his family and it resulted in one of his finest outings of the season, which was just his fourth 20-point game. He was excited to share the moment with his parents and cousin.

I’m glad he was able to make it. It has been a while since we’ve been able to see each other but knowing he was in the building definitely got me excited before the game. Knowing they were sitting right by the bench, just a couple of feet away. I was able to say what’s up to him before the game, talk to my dad and mom and my cousin and just share tonight with them, share the game and this experience. It meant a lot they were here.

The four-game road trip for the Magic has been an eventful one for Suggs. In addition to seeing his family on Saturday, he also paid a visit to Gonzaga on Friday as the Bulldogs hosted Pacific. He earned a standing ovation in front of a packed house at McCarthey Athletic Center.

Suggs, who was named to the NBA Rising Stars game, is averaging 12.4 points, 4.4 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.2 steals in 37 games this season. He ranks seventh in scoring, third in assists and third in steals among all first-year players.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
Finger Lakes Times

Magic dominated by league-best Suns despite Jalen Suggs’ first double-double

Despite Jalen Suggs’ first double-double, the Orlando Magic were dominated by the league-best Phoenix Suns for the second consecutive loss of their four-game West Coast road trip. Suggs finished with 20 points on 7-of-14 shooting, a career-high 10 assists and six rebounds, but the Magic fell to the Suns,...
NBA
uticaphoenix.net

Fantasy basketball waiver wire finds: Jalen Suggs makes Magic in Orlando

Working the waiver wire is pivotal to succeeding in fantasy basketball. With so many games, injuries and endless shifts in rotations throughout the marathon campaign, we’ll need to source stats from free agency to maximize imaginary rosters. A willingness to entertain competition for the last few spots on your...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Magic: Jalen Suggs provides status update on Achilles injury

Orlando Magic rookie Jalen Suggs said he will be able to play Friday on the road against the Utah Jazz after experiencing Achilles soreness on Tuesday. Suggs appeared to suffer the injury early in the first quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers when he was fouled on a layup attempt by Jusuf Nurkic. He checked out of the game after the period and was eventually ruled out.
NBA
hoopsrumors.com

Eastern Notes: Suggs, Heat, Hornets, Harden, Embiid

Magic rookie Jalen Suggs is pushing the pace for his team this season, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel writes. Orlando lost to Phoenix 132-105 on Saturday, but Suggs still finished with a 20-point, 10-assist effort. “I liked the pace of the game,” head coach Jamahl Mosley said of Suggs....
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Terrell Suggs
firstsportz.com

“You’re dating the ugliest one” Bulls fan takes a ‘Cheap’ shot at Devin Booker by calling out girlfriend Kendall Jenner

Devin Booker who has been in sensational form this season is also known as the one to be dating the Kardashian Sisters, Kendall Jenner. The Pair have been dating for two years now and things look pretty good between them, sources say that this is the happiest Kendall Jenner has been in a relationship. But one Bulls fan threw a cheap shot at Devin Booker and responded with a corner swish.
PHOENIX, AZ
FanSided

Ben Simmons was moved to tears in phone call with Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons was reportedly emotional on a phone call with Kevin Durant when the Brooklyn Nets finalized a trade for him on Thursday, Feb. 10. The NBA trade deadline featured the conclusion of the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers saga. He did not play a single game this season as he wanted a trade from the team, which did not happen quickly due to the 76ers’ high asking price. But that all changed at the deadline, as Simmons was traded to the Brooklyn Nets, with James Harden going to the 76ers.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#Orlandomagic#Gonzaga
CBS Sports

Former Bengals QB Carson Palmer suggests Joe Burrow may not want to stay in Cincinnati long-term

Carson Palmer spent eight seasons as the Bengals' quarterback, so he knows a thing or two about being the face of the team. He also doesn't think Joe Burrow, the current face of the Bengals, will necessarily want to be in Cincinnati long-term. Previewing Super Bowl LVI on the "Brother From Another" podcast this week, Palmer suggested Burrow may have second thoughts about signing a second contract with the Bengals, even if he and Cincinnati beat the Rams to win the franchise its first Lombardi Trophy.
NFL
SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Rams Released An Official Injury Update For Odell Beckham

We may have seen the last of Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in Super Bowl 56. Beckham suffered an apparent knee injury late in the first half of Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Rams and Bengals. He required assistance when leaving the field and eventually went back to the locker room with trainers.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

JJ Watt posts great video response to Kyler Murray drama

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray recently stirred up the seas with some questionable social media behavior. The first overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft scrubbed his Twitter and Instagram platforms, unfollowing the Cardinals on both accounts in the process. His Instagram was left with just two photos: one from the 2022 Pro Bowl, and the second from three years ago when he won the Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma.
NFL
NBC Sports

Why Nash's Ben Simmons comments are a crucial mistake

Former Sixers star Ben Simmons finally has a new team, but the story around the mercurial three-time All-Star is apparently never going to change. Simmons hasn't debuted for the Brooklyn yet, and it's unclear when he will. But when Simmons eventually hits the floor, Nets head coach Steve Nash has already drawn a killer line in the sand.
NBA
The Spun

Cam Newton’s Brother, Caylin, Announces Transfer Destination

The younger brother of NFL quarterback Cam Newton has made a decision on where he’ll play football in 2022. Caylin Newton, who previously played at Howard and Auburn, announced on Thursday his transfer destination for next season. The younger brother of the former NFL MVP has committed to William...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

77K+
Followers
123K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy