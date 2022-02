A commanding display from Mumbai City FC saw them secure a 4-1 win over Odisha FC in the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) at the PJN Stadium in Fatorda. A brace each from Igor Angulo (41’, 70’) and Bipin Singh (47’, 73’) was enough to cancel Jonathas’ (90+1’) goal and secure three points that lift the club to the fourth position on the table. On the other hand, the Kalinga Warriors are left licking their wounds as they remain stuck in seventh place.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO