Bengals fan greets church goers with ‘Who Dey’ while standing on top of church roof

I became a Steelers fan on January 12th, 1975. I was six years old. Pittsburgh beat Minnesota in the Super Bowl on that day. My dad gave me a Steelers jacket from Sears and informed me that I was to be a fan from this point forward. There was no ask in that conversation by the way. I was thrilled to have a real-life — or so I thought — jacket that Franco Harris wore on the sidelines. So, as you can imagine, it’s challenging for me to cheer for a Steelers’ rival. I’ve attended Pittsburgh games in Cincinnati stadiums on many occasions. The black and gold seemed to outnumber the black and orange during each win for my favorite team.

