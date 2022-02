The House on Tuesday passed a sweeping bipartisan bill that would overhaul the US Postal Service‘s finances and allow the agency to modernize its service. The Postal Service Reform Act — which cleared the House by 342-92 — would require retired postal employees to enroll in Medicare when eligible, while dropping a previous mandate that forced the agency to cover its health care costs years in advance. Those two measures would save the USPS nearly $50 billion over the next decade, according to the House Oversight Committee.

