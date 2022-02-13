Recall alert: Royal Ice Cream Co. expands recall amid listeria risk

MANCHESTER, Ct. — Check those freezers, ice cream lovers.

Royal Ice Cream Co. on Friday expanded a Feb. 7 recall to include all products manufactured at its Manchester, Connecticut, facility that have not yet exceeded their expiration dates due to the potential for listeria contamination. The original recall applied only to the company’s Batch Ice Cream brand vanilla, ginger and mocha chip flavors.

Per the expanded recall, all affected products will have the manufacturing plant number “CT121″ or “CT#121.” The affected varieties include the following:

Batch brand: pints, all flavors

brand: pints, all flavors Royal Ice Cream brand: half-gallons, pints, cakes and all specialties

brand: half-gallons, pints, cakes and all specialties Ronny Brook Ice Cream : all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs

: all flavor pints and 3-gallon tubs New Orleans Ice Cream : all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs

: all flavor pints and 2.5-gallon tubs Maple Valley Ice Cream : all flavor pints

: all flavor pints Art Cream : all pint flavors

: all pint flavors Sweet Scoops Yogurt : all pint flavors

: all pint flavors Gelato Fiasco : all pint flavors

: all pint flavors Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches

Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream Sandwiches

Giffords Ice Cream Sandwiches: all flavors

all flavors Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich

Newport Creamery: Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG

The recalled items were distributed in retail stores in Connecticut, Florida, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, Texas and Vermont, according to the notice.

No illnesses linked to the recall have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated by Royal Ice Cream after U.S. Food and Drug Administration sampling revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes on processing equipment, the company stated.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, which can result in serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, the elderly and others with weakened immune systems, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions, sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeriosis can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women, the recall notice stated.

Customers who purchased the recalled items are advised to return them to the store for a refund. If you have questions about the recall, call Royal Ice Cream at 1-860-649-5358.

©2022 Cox Media Group