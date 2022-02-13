ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nets' Kyrie Irving: Set to miss next four games

CBS Sports
 23 hours ago

Irving (ineligible) is set to miss the Nets' next four games, with his next opportunity play coming Feb. 26 in Milwaukee, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reports. Due to New York City's vaccine mandate, Irving remains ineligible to play at the...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Nets GM Sean Marks Reveals Kyrie Irving Is Unhappy About Being A Part-Time Player: "Kyrie Is Frustrated That He's Not Able To Be There."

When Kyrie Irving is on the court, he is definitely one of the best point guards in the entire NBA. He has the shiftiest handle in the league and often comes up with dribble combinations on the fly. Currently, Kyrie Irving is putting up 23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG on the season while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.
NBA
Person
Ben Simmons
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Patty Mills
Person
Kevin Durant
Person
Seth Curry
fadeawayworld.net

Kyrie Irving Doesn't Feel Guilty About Missing Nets Home Games: "I'm The Only Player That Has To Deal With This... If I Was Anywhere Else In Another City, It Wouldn't Be The Same Circumstances."

Kyrie Irving's return to the Brooklyn Nets has so far not yielded the positive results they had hoped it would. Irving has been unable to participate in home games thanks to his unvaccinated status and the lack of rhythm along with other issues the team is facing has led them to an 11-game losing streak and seen them drop to the 8th seed in the Eastern Conference.
NBA
netsdaily.com

Kevin Boyle, coach of Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, thinks the two can work for Nets

In interviews with Adam Zagoria and Brian Lewis, legendary high school coach Kevin Boyle said he thinks his two most accomplished charges, Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, will work well once Simmons takes the court in Brooklyn. “Well, one I’m just happy to see Ben’s situation get resolved,” Boyle told...
NBA
Sacramento Bee

Nets stars Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons ruled out for Monday’s game vs. Kings

The Brooklyn Nets haven’t won a game in weeks and they will be missing all of their biggest stars when they play host to the Kings on Monday at Barclays Center. The Nets have ruled out Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons, who was acquired Thursday in the blockbuster trade that sent James Harden to the Philadelphia 76ers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kyle Kuzma Wants People To Appreciate Kyrie Irving: "Most Skilled In The Game."

Kyrie Irving is one of the most skilled players in the history of basketball. He is a wizard when handling the ball, and we often see him shake even the best perimeter defenders in the game. His isolation scoring is also top-tier, as is his finishing prowess at the rim. Currently, Kyrie Irving is putting up 23.8 PPG, 4.8 RPG, and 5.4 APG, while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc.
NBA
Sporting News

Is Kyrie Irving playing tonight in Nets vs. Kings?

Losers of 11 straight, the Nets are in dire need of a win as they continue their freefall in the Eastern Conference standings. Their struggles have been a product of injury, roster movement and the part-time availability of Kyrie Irving. Since making his debut on Jan. 5, Irving has been...
NBA
numberfire.com

Kyrie Irving ineligible at home Monday for Nets versus Kings

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving is ineligible to play on Monday versus the Sacramento Kings. The Nets are playing at home and Irving is ineligible due to his vaccination status. He will also be ineligible for Wednesday's game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and Thursday's home matchup versus the Washington Wizards, before the All-Star break begins. Irving's next opportunity to play will be on Saturday, February 26 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Seth Curry is expected to make his Nets debut on Monday, so look for him to help fill the void in Brooklyn's backcourt, along with Patty Mills, Bruce Brown Jr., and Cam Thomas.
NBA
fantasypros.com

Kyrie Irving leads the Nets with 29 points Saturday

Kyrie Irving recorded 29 points (10-22 FG, 3-8 3 PT, 6-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two steals , and one block in the Nets’ 115-111 loss to the Miami Heat on Saturday. Fantasy Impact:. Irving led the Nets in usage on Saturday and scored 29 points during the...
NBA

