This review is based on an early copy of the game provided by the publisher. Idea Factory and Compile Heart’s Death end re;Quest games have been on my radar for quite some time now. Many who read my reviews will know that I’m a massive fan of JRPGs, especially those that seamlessly blend Visual Novel and Dungeon exploration elements. While Death End re;Quest 2, the sequel to the original revered game, fits this description, it isn’t the only aspect of the game that appealed to me. The game comes from the mind of Corpse Party writer Makoto Kedouin, so it wasn’t much of a surprise that its premise is quite a dark one that starts in a rather shocking way.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO