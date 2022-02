Sophomore Latasha Smith and junior Charlotte Crook led the way for the UCF track and field team in another record-setting weekend. The Knights returned to Clemson for the Tiger Paw Invitational on Friday and Saturday where Smith broke the school record in the 400-meter dash with a time of 52.88 seconds. Smith's record breaks the previous one she set at the start of the 2022 season in the Knights' first meet at the Clemson Invite in January.

SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO