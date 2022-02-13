Local counties warn against recycling plastic bags on Super Bowl Sunday

Today is the big game and is also one of the biggest days for trash. Lee, Charlotte, and Collier counties are teaming up to tackle Super Bowl Sunday waste issues.

Counties are reminding residents to not place plastic bags in recycling carts through the ‘Keep SWFL Recycling Plastic Bag Free’ campaign.

County leaders say by launching this campaign today, it hopes to get people to create better habits to take care of our area.

Recycling facilities in the county are not able to properly process recyclables if they are in plastic bags. Officials warned Plastic bags can get caught in the machinery that processes recyclable material.

You can also drop plastic bags off at plastic bag bins, they have them at Target.