Celtic were nowhere near their best but were able to get a 4-0 win over Raith Rovers in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup to go through to the next round of the competition. Liam Scales, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Daizen Maeda and Nir Bitton were the four names on the scoresheet for the Hoops. But while most managers would be happy to get the job done, that is not the case with Ange Postecoglou.

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO