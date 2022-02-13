ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miley Cyrus Rocks Gucci Crop Top & Matching Pants For Epic Bud Light Festival Performance — Photos

One day before the Super Bowl, Miley Cyrus took the stage in Los Angeles to perform in a sexy Gucci ensemble for her performance.

Miley Cyrus headlined the third night of the Bud Light Music Festival at Crypto.Com Arena (formerly Staples Center) alongside Green Day on Feb. 12. At the pre-Super Bowl party, Miley commanded the stage for a performance of some of her biggest hits. The 29-year-old looked fierce in her performance outfit, wearing head-to-toe Gucci.

She rocked a sexy, long-sleeved crop top covered in the Gucci logo that exposed her toned midriff. She also wore matching Gucci logo leggings that had an orange band going across her right thigh. Both had straps going across her waist that read “Gucci.” Her look was complete with cool square shades and an iconic “Hannah Montana for president flag.”

The Bud Light Music Festival took place over the three days leading up to the Super Bowl. The event kicked off on Feb. 10, with performances from Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly, then continued on Feb. 11, where Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani did their first ever co-headlining performance. Miley and Green Day closed out the weekend. The festival was created to draw “different crowds” to the town of the Super Bowl for the big weekend.

This is not the first time Miley has performed at a Super Bowl event. In 2021, she was the headliner for the TikTok Tailgate show. That gig will be taken over by The Chainsmokers in 2022. The Super Bowl will take place at Sofi Stadium, with the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals going head-to-head in hopes of becoming the champion.

Of course, the entertainment at the actual Super Bowl is also expected to be top notch. The night will kick off with a National Anthem performance from Mickey Guyton, who is also opening for Blake and Gwen at Bud Light Fest on the 11th. Jhene Aiko will be taking center field to sing “America The Beautiful,” as well. Then, during halftime, Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre and Mary J. Blige will be putting on a show to remember. In 2021, The Weeknd did a solo Halftime Show, so this jam-packed set will be quite a departure.

