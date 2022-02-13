Eddie George relishes new role as Tennessee State head coach

NASHVILLE, Tenn – Eddie George has experienced highs most players could on dream of – a Heisman trophy, four Pro Bowls, and a nine-year run as one of the NFL’s best backs.

But, the transition to life after football hit Eddie hard.

“Football is not a transferrable skill. You’ve got to start from the bottom in another profession, in another skillset and work your way up. You’ve got to be willing to go through the process. For some guys, it’s difficult for them to deal with that. To go from, people chanting your name, 100 thousand people chanting your name, people knowing who you are to all of a sudden 15 minutes later you’re just the average guy who played the game. You want to stay on top of that mountain, but you can’t because the air is too thin. You’ve got to come back down that mountain and be willing to go through the jungle and go through the forest and rebuild and find something else.”

Last year, something else found him – a job offer from Tennessee State University President Dr. Glenda Glover.

“I have a wealth management business that we do some stuff with and she called me and presented this opportunity to me. I thought it was more on the business side of, ‘You going to add more to this fund?’ laughed George.

She said, ‘No. I want you to be the head coach of my football team.’

I was like, ‘Aw, hell no. What kind of buffoonery is this. This is why you are all in the situation you are all in because you keep making poor decisions like this. Why would you want me with no coaching experience to be the head coach? Because I played ball?’

I thought it was a ridiculous idea. But, when I talked to my wife about she said, ‘Why not? You tell me what other opportunity you’ll get becoming a head coach at a prominent HBCU 15 minutes from your house and you don’t have to start off being a position coach or a GA. Where else are you going to find that opportunity? And, you can hire the people to do the things that you don’t know. You’ll be a CEO of your own business.’

“So in some respects, I’ve always been a coach.”

In between playing and coaching, Eddie found his stride as an actor. Now, the lessons he learned on Broadway are helping him adjust to his new role.

“The best thing you can do as an actor is not acting, not being false, but telling the truth in imaginary settings. You have to listen. Not listen for a cue, but listen to respond in a truthful way. You’ve got the script and it guides you. But, it’s up to you to bring it to life. That’s what I’ve been able to do here is to listen the players. Listen to what their needs are – good, bad or indifferent. To see that walk-on that is struggling with getting along with the team. I can put my arm around him and give him hope, ‘Continue to work hard. What you do really matters even if it is a couple plays on scout team.’

“All of my experiences and what I’ve done over the last 17 years, I pour into this.”

One experience George draws on with his players is Super Bowl XXXIV, when the Titans came up one yard short of winning it all.

“I showed them Kevin Dyson stretching out that final play. I stopped it and said:

‘In that moment, confetti came down. They rushed out to put the stage together. I take a beeline right over to sit on the bench because I just couldn’t believe the game was over. I wasn’t devastated but I wasn’t happy. I was in this realm of I’m proud that we fought, but damn I wish that was me. I said to myself, ‘I’m going to get back here again one day.’ And I never did.’

“My point was, you can’t take moments like that for granted. You’ve got to take advantage of the opportunity right now.”

Tennessee State improved in George’s first season on the sidelines. The Tigers went 5-6 with a 3-3 conference record after finishing the previous year 2-5.

However, making good on the promise Eddie made to himself after watching the Rams celebrate is still on his mind.

“That game always comes back to me. This opportunity is like my chance to cross that goal line at some point. Because I’m thinking I’ll go to the grave never having the experience of the confetti coming down from the sky. But, God has his way of making things happen in my life where I have that opportunity. It may or may not happen in terms of a championship. It may happen because a kid gets his degree or goes on to the NFL or he was a poor student and now he’s a better student and going on to do great things. I probably won’t see that until years down the line.

“I say all that to say that I think about that moment and what it meant. It can easily be like, ‘Oh God. It’s a burden. It’s a curse in my life.’ But, it’s inspiring to think, ‘Yes, there’s always that next yard. There’s still more out there for me to achieve and accomplish.'”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.