Wendy Williams' Legal Team Respond To Rumors Regarding Her Health As Financial Troubles Come To Light

The Wendy Williams Show has announced guest hosts for the month of February amid Williams’ continued absence due to health issues. Comedian Michael Rapaport returns as guest host of the syndicated daytime talker beginning Monday, January 31, through Friday, February 4. Fat Joe and Remy Ma also make a return appearance as they take over the reins beginning Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, followed by Bevy Smith and Terrence J, who make their co-hosting debut, from Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 18, and Sherri Shepherd from February 21, through February 25. Rapaport returns to take the helm from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4. The show has pulled in a rotating list of guest hosts since the beginning of the 13th season. The scheduled September premiere was pushed three times due to Williams’ Covid diagnosis, followed by ongoing health issues. Williams has battled various maladies over during the past few years. Her battle with Graves disease, an immune system disorder, dates to 1999, and her show went on hiatus in 2018. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.

CELEBRITIES ・ 18 DAYS AGO