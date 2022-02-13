ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Wendy Williams' Legal Team Respond To Rumors Regarding Her Health As Financial Troubles Come To Light

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Over the last few years, Wendy Williams has regularly taken breaks from her namesake talk show. She shared that her hiatus in 2019 was because she was dealing with drug addiction struggles. Amid this newest season, though, she has been missing entirely reportedly because of her Graves’ disease and thyroid issues,...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 102

woodycat123
21h ago

I really do hope Wendy is ok and will take care of herself. I would never wish anyone illness. there are some rude comments on here, just remember, you never know what might happen to yourself one day. I do believe Wendy should turn the show over to someone else. it's time and I believe she's fought a good fight. think of it as taking an early retirement. seems like ever since her and Kelvin divorced things have gone down hill.if she does leave the show there will be alot of questions. starting with that bank and her money. something funny going on there. I also believe at times God throws unexpected issues and that is His way of saying slowdown. here's hoping she can walk away gracefully and enjoy the rest of her life.

Reply(3)
28
cocolo
1d ago

All I heard is the bank can practically hold one's money indefinitely. I have a hard time believing what's happening to her is as simple as they are saying. I have a hard time believing all ther accounts are at one bank. It's not too much to have a house safe and a safe deposit box with cash, especially if you have money to begin with. She needs to sue, her accountant and the bank for her inconvenience. And yes, even if she has to drag her sickly body to Wells Fargo, it's time for her to part ways with them.

Reply(1)
21
304 Entertainment
20h ago

Classic case of you reap what you sow.💯💯💯💯💯💯💯Classic case of you can dish it out but you can't take it.💯💯💯💯💯💯💯Wendy Williams whole career is built on gossip and telling people personal business whether it was true or false.😳Now that it's her turn to be talked about and gossip about she don't like it.😠Now you see how other people felt all these years Wendy.😵This is a classic case of treat people how you want to be treated in life.💯💯💯💯💯💯💯

Reply(7)
10
Related
OK! Magazine

Sherri Shepherd Does Not Have Wendy Williams' 'Blessing' To Take Over Talk Show Permanently, Ailing Host Is 'Extremely Jealous': Source

Wendy Williams is not happy about someone else filling her shoes. It was announced on Tuesday, February 8, that Sherri Shepherd — who has been acting as a fill-in host on The Wendy Williams Show — will be taking over as permanent guest host. While Shepherd nor the show has yet to make the official announcement, TMZ reported the headline-making deal will most likely be announced very soon.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Bragman
Person
Sherri Shepherd
Person
Wendy Williams
Person
Remy Ma
ETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Granted Temporary Restraining Order Against Bank After Claims of 'Financial Exploitation'

Wendy Williams scored a victory in court in her battle with Wells Fargo over access to her cash. According to legal documents, obtained by ET, a judge granted the talk show host a temporary restraining order against Wells Fargo and ordered the bank to "reopen any frozen accounts or assets" and grant Williams "access to any and all accompanying statements." The bank has also been barred "from freezing any and all assets which contain funds that were removed and/or withheld" from Williams' own personal and business accounts.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Wendy Williams Not Returning to Talk Show This Season, as Sherri Shepherd Nears Deal for Her Own Show

Wendy Williams will not be returning to her daytime talk show this season, but the future of her show remains in flux, Variety has learned. Meanwhile, Sherri Shepherd is in advanced discussions with Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury for her own daytime talk show, which could potentially replace Williams’ series, sources say. Currently in its 13th season, “The Wendy Williams Show” is one of the biggest hits in daytime TV history. Launching in national syndication from Debmar-Mercury in 2008, the show was built around Williams, who, at the time the show premiered, was a popular radio host known for her no-holds-barred take on celebrity gossip. Williams...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Wells Fargo#Holistic Health
AceShowbiz

Wendy Williams Petitions Wells Fargo to Unfreeze Her Bank Account Amid Dementia Claims

The ailing TV host claims she has suffered 'imminent and irreparable financial damage' as the bank has frozen her assets for two weeks, believing she 'was of unsound mind.'. AceShowbiz - Wendy Williams has been locked out of her own bank account while she continues battling health issues. The TV personality is taking Wells Fargo to court after the bank froze her assets, citing her ongoing health woes.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
WHAS 11

Wendy Williams Denies 'All Allegations' About Her Mental Health Amid Bank Battle

Wendy Williams is firing back at Wells Fargo over claims she's the victim of "financial exploitation," saying "she is fine" and "she is of sound mind." In a statement to ET, Williams' lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, said on Friday that "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being." Thomas also offered details as to why Williams is in a legal battle with Wells Fargo.
CELEBRITIES
nowdecatur.com

Hollywood Quick Hits: Wendy Williams, Tyrese & More!

REPORT: BANK FREEZES WENDY WILLIAMS' ACCOUNTS: Reports say that Wendy Williams is demanding a bank give her access to her finances. According to The Jasmine Brand, Williams has filed legal docs trying to get Wells Fargo to unfreeze her accounts as the bank suspects “financial exploitation, dementia or undue influence.” Wendy reportedly hasn't been able to access her bank account for more than two weeks. Wendy is reportedly asking the court for an emergency order claiming that the bank is in “possession of several million dollars’ worth of funds”. Meanwhile, according to court documents and her attorney, Wendy’s former financial advisor advised the bank that Wendy “was of unsound mind,” among other things.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

Wendy Williams' spokesperson fires back at Wells Fargo for alleging she's the victim of "financial exploitation"

Wells Fargo described Williams as "an incapacitated person" in a letter to New York Supreme Court Judge Arlene Bluth requesting a hearing to determine whether Williams, who has been absent from her talk show since last July, needs a professional to intervene in her affairs. Williams' lawyer, LaShawn Thomas, said on Friday in a statement to E.T. that "Wendy wants the world to know that she strenuously denies all allegations about her mental health and well-being...Wendy had to unfortunately bring this action because Wells Fargo has refused to honor her Power of Attorney, granting her son authority to make inquiries to the bank on Wendy's behalf," the statement read. "Wendy further believes that all of the false narratives currently making the rounds derive from this source and she is saddened that she once considered this person a friend."
POLITICS
Deadline

‘The Wendy Williams Show’ Sets Guest Hosts For February Amid Williams’ Continued Absence – Michael Rapaport, Sherri Shepherd, More

The Wendy Williams Show has announced guest hosts for the month of February amid Williams’ continued absence due to health issues. Comedian Michael Rapaport returns as guest host of the syndicated daytime talker beginning Monday, January 31, through Friday, February 4. Fat Joe and Remy Ma also make a return appearance as they take over the reins beginning Monday, February 7, through Friday, February 11, followed by Bevy Smith and Terrence J, who make their co-hosting debut, from Monday, February 14 through Friday, February 18, and Sherri Shepherd from February 21, through February 25. Rapaport returns to take the helm from Monday, February 28, through Friday, March 4. The show has pulled in a rotating list of guest hosts since the beginning of the 13th season. The scheduled September premiere was pushed three times due to Williams’ Covid diagnosis, followed by ongoing health issues. Williams has battled various maladies over during the past few years. Her battle with Graves disease, an immune system disorder, dates to 1999, and her show went on hiatus in 2018. She also passed out on live TV in 2017 during the show’s Halloween episode, an incident that was attributed to dehydration.
CELEBRITIES
blackchronicle.com

Wendy Williams Denies Needing A Guardianship

Amid reports that her talk show is planning to announce Sherri Shepherd as the new host, Wendy Williams is clapping back at a financial institution’s claims that she’s “an incapacitated person.”. PageSix reports that Williams’ attorney Celeste N. McCaw filed an emergency petition last Friday claiming Wells...
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

The Poundtake Podcast: How is Wendy Williams Doing?

Poundcake talks about the current state of one of his role models. From radio titan to talk show host, Wendy has never shied away from controversy. Wendy Williams was the queen of gossip, and now she's the one people can't stop gossiping about. Hear what Poundcake has to say about it on this week's episode.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

More Details Behind Wendy Williams' Talk Show Absence Are Breaking, And It Sounds Troublesome

Daytime viewers who are fans of Wendy Williams and her talk show have now spent months wondering what’s going on with both the host and the future of her show. Currently in Season 13, The Wendy Williams Show has been without its namesake host all season, with Williams suffering complications from a number of health issues. Guest hosts have filled in the entire time, and there’s word that the producers are looking to name one permanent guest host and potentially replace Williams completely. Now, another detail behind her absence appears to be breaking, with troublesome reports claiming that Williams isn’t even involved with her show anymore.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
62K+
Followers
30K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy