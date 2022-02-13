ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl LVI: Owner of famed Cincinnati chicken restaurant turns 94

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 23 hours ago
CINCINNATI — Ron’s Roost has been ruling Cincinnati with its fried chicken for 62 years. On Super Bowl Sunday, one of the restaurant’s owners is celebrating her 94th birthday, and she is hoping the Bengals can cook up a victory.

Olga Larkin is excited that her favorite team will be playing in Super Bowl LVI, and her restaurant has been busy filling orders.

“I feel fantastic,” Larkin told WCPO-TV. “I called (Bengals coach) Zac Taylor and asked him to have Super Bowl on my birthday.”

Larkin said the restaurant received thousands of orders ahead of Sunday’s game, and sold out of Saratoga Chips several days ago, the television station reported.

Larkin’s birthday wish is predictable. She is rooting for a Bengals victory and a game ball for the restaurant.

Better hurry with your orders, though. Ron’s Roost is closing at 4:30 p.m. EST to allow employees to go home and watch the game, WCPO reported.

