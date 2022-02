Click here to read the full article. It was a buzzy energy of a rock show at Shane Gonzales’ spring 2022 fashion presentation for Midnight Studios on Wednesday night, shown in his native Los Angeles. The designer, whose brand is rooted in elements of punk rock with DIY painted and printed T-shirts, showcased his known love of music throughout, starting with the setting of choice — El Rey Theatre, the live music venue on Wilshire Boulevard.More from WWDPhotos of the Fashion in Netflix's 'Inventing Anna'Red Carpet Photos at the 2022 Brit AwardsPhotos of Janet Jackson's Style “This venue is where a lot...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO