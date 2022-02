The Toronto Maple Leafs have recently lost two games in a row, which is the first time that’s happened since early December. It has been even longer – mid-October – since the Toronto Maple Leafs have lost back-to-back games in regulation, something which happened despite playing two of their best games of the entire season. It’s been an incredible run, and one that has seen them win almost 80% of the points available to them, and which has helped establish them firmly as a Stanley Cup Contender and one of the NHL’s best teams.

