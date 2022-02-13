Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic ‘Taurus’

The feud between Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly rages on. During this year's ShipRocked Q&A session with fans, Taylor had a few things to say, which were caught on video by someone in the crowd. For starters, Taylor maintains that Machine Gun fired the first shot, not the other way around, which is the way MGK tells it. And Taylor's beef with the young rapper/rocker boils down to respect or lack thereof. Taylor explained in part, "You don’t get to walk in (to the genre) as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fu**ing shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my di**? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fu**ing know, but guess what? I fu**ing respect them because they get on fu**ing stage and they fu**ing give every fu**ing thing they’ve got.”

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO