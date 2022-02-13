ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Machine Gun Kelly offers himself as muse in Berlinale semi-biopic ‘Taurus’

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Colson Baker, the actor better known as rapper-turned-rockstar Machine Gun Kelly, said he hoped his semi-autobiographical film about the final days of Cole, a troubled rapper, would inspire others with turbulent lives. In “Taurus”, director Tim Sutton teamed up with Baker for a film that blurs...

Kerrang

Machine Gun Kelly teases new collab with WILLOW, Cherry Red Lipstick

With two albums on the way in 2022, Machine Gun Kelly is gearing up to start getting some of this material out, teasing a new collaboration with WILLOW. Taking to TikTok, the pair lip-sync and dance along to an upcoming track entitled Cherry Red Lipstick, which hears MGK singing that 'I fell in love with an emo girl / I’m in love with an emo girl', as well as noting that she 'takes pics with a cherry red lipstick / Says she only dates guys with a big mmm'.
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly & Willow Smith Team Up For New Smash, ‘Emo Girl’, & Fans Love It

Fans can’t get enough of Machine Gun Kelly and Willow Smith’s nostalgic punk song, especially because it references the one and only Megan Fox. Machine Gun Kelly, 31, has a rocking new song out! The musician and Willow Smith, 21, released their catchy punk track “Emo Girl” on Friday, Feb. 4. MGK sings about a desirable, gloomy woman, and it becomes clear that he’s talking about his fiancée Megan Fox‘s killer character from Jennifer’s Body. Don’t believe me? Just listen to the lyrics below, and you’ll be reminded about the iconic 2009 horror film.
wfav951.com

Corey Taylor Continues Feud With Machine Gun Kelly

The feud between Corey Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly rages on. During this year's ShipRocked Q&A session with fans, Taylor had a few things to say, which were caught on video by someone in the crowd. For starters, Taylor maintains that Machine Gun fired the first shot, not the other way around, which is the way MGK tells it. And Taylor's beef with the young rapper/rocker boils down to respect or lack thereof. Taylor explained in part, "You don’t get to walk in (to the genre) as some weird substitute teacher and pretend that you can tell us what to wear – boots, shoes, house fu**ing shoes, slippers. Why don’t you suck every inch of my di**? You don’t get to do that. And these are bands that maybe I don’t even fu**ing know, but guess what? I fu**ing respect them because they get on fu**ing stage and they fu**ing give every fu**ing thing they’ve got.”
HollywoodLife

Machine Gun Kelly Rocks Insane Dolce & Gabbana Lip Ring At Bud Light Music Fest — Photos

Machine Gun Kelly sported the lip bling while performing with Halsey, Travis Barker, and more during the opening night of the Super Bowl Music Fest. Machine Gun Kelly, 31, likes to keep us on our toes with his fashion choices. That was no different when he performed at Crypto.com Arena for the Super Bowl LVI: Bud Light Music Fest in Los Angeles on Thursday, Feb 10, three days before the big game. The “Bloody Valentine” rapper sported a Dolce & Gabbana silver lip ring that he showed off while posing for photos on the red carpet before he took the stage for his set. He slyly stuck his tongue out in the pictures to highlight the unique lip piercing.
E! News

See Machine Gun Kelly's "Celibate" New Selfies

Watch: See Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's Sexy Bath Time. "All I Know" is that you need to see Machine Gun Kelly's latest selfies!. The 31-year-old musician—who also goes by the Blonde Don—shared a series of photos to Instagram on Monday, Feb. 7, with a thumb-stopping one word caption. Despite his proclivity for PDA with Megan Fox, he cryptically wrote "celibate" on the six-photo post.
seattlepi.com

Machine Gun Kelly Talks New Film ‘Taurus’: ‘There’s Nothing More Annoying Than Watching a Thespian Fake Being a Rock Star’

“Taurus” is the semi-autobiographical tale of a rap-slash-rock star on the tail-end of a self-destructive kick. Set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival Feb. 13, the film stars Colson Baker (better known to fans as real-life rap-slash-rock star Machine Gun Kelly) as Cole, a Kurt Cobain-esque musician struggling with fatherhood, the music industry, substance abuse and his ex-wife (played by Megan Fox).
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly and Willow’s ‘Emo Girl’ is an Early 00s Nostalgia Trip

Machine Gun Kelly may be engaged to Megan Fox, but all he really wants is an emo girl. “Emo Girl,” the musician’s newest single, was recorded in collaboration with Willow. The song, which Kelly previewed last weekend on his TikTok page, will appear on his forthcoming album, Mainstream Sellout. On the upbeat pop-punk number — which sounds like it came from a CD handed out in the parking lot of an early 00s Warped Tour — the pair do their best Blink-182 impersonation, singing, “I fell in love with an emo girl/All I want is an emo girl.” Mainstream Sellout, out March 25, recently...
themusicuniverse.com

Machine Gun Kelly changes album title

Machine Gun Kelly has changed the name of his forthcoming album from Born With Horn to Mainstream Sellout. The rapper-turned-rocker comically unveiled the new album title on TikTok after he and executive producer Travis Barker previously tattooed the former name on their arms six months ago. “Remember when we got...
wirx.com

Machine Gun Kelly releasing collaboration with WILLOW this week

Machine Gun Kelly is releasing a new single with WILLOW this week. The “Bloody Valentine” rocker shared the news in an Instagram post Wednesday, alongside the caption, “Tomorrow.”. Kelly previously teased the track with WILLOW in a TikTok over the weekend, captioned “Cherry Red Lipstick.” In the...
themusicuniverse.com

Machine Gun Kelly releases ‘Emo Girl’

New song with Willow featured on upcoming sixth studio album. Rock dynamo Machine Gun Kelly and Willow have teamed up to bring “Emo Girl,” the new single from MGK’s forthcoming album Mainstream Sellout. MGK previewed his rock-tinged single alongside Willow on his TikTok last weekend. The 15-second snippet quickly sparked conversation as the clip reeled in over 17 million total views and was the third fastest growing TikTok in 24 hours from his account. At the top of week, MGK sat down with executive producer Travis Barker to comically unveil the new album title after the pair previously tattooed the former name Born With Horns six months ago. His sixth studio album will arrive March 25th.
iheart.com

Machine Gun Kelly Reveals 'Mainstream Sellout' Release Date

It's been six months since Machine Gun Kelly revealed his follow-up to Tickets to My Downfall. In that time, he's shared two songs off the project (lead single "papercuts" over the summer and "emo girl" just a few days ago) and changed the album title, despite getting its original name, born with horns, tattooed on not only himself, but also on producer Travis Barker.
NME

Watch Halsey and Machine Gun Kelly perform ‘Forget Me Too’ live in LA

Halsey joined Machine Gun Kelly during his set in LA last night (February 10) to perform their 2020 collaboration ‘Forget Me Too’ – you can watch fan-shot footage of the performance below. Both artists co-headlined the opening night of the Super Bowl Music Fest yesterday, which is...
shefinds

People Are So Mad About Machine Gun Kelly’s 'Fuse' Interview Comments—Megan Fox Must Be Furious!

Machine Gun Kelly, 31, is facing controversy following an old video of him that resurfaced on Twitter and TikTok from 2013. In June of that year, the rapper (whose real name is Colson Baker) was interviewed by Fuse. When the interviewer asked the then 23-year-old Baker who his celebrity crush was, he replied “I don’t care who my first celebrity crush was, right now it’s Kendall Jenner,” who at the time was 17 years old.
Rolling Stone

Machine Gun Kelly’s Done a Lot This Year. Answering a Battery Lawsuit Isn’t One of Them

So far this year, Machine Gun Kelly has gotten engaged to Megan Fox, drunk her blood, ditched a proposed album name already tattooed on his arm and released the single “Emo Girl” with Willow Smith. What he hasn’t done is respond to the assault and battery lawsuit filed against him by a disabled parking lot attendant in Los Angeles five months ago. In the complaint filed Sept. 8, the attendant, John Tilli, alleged Kelly pushed and threatened him during a Studio City encounter the morning of Aug. 23. Kelly’s failure to answer the complaint led a Los Angeles County Superior Court clerk to find...
hotnewhiphop.com

Machine Gun Kelly Ignores Battery Lawsuit, Goes Into Default: Report

A lawsuit filed against Machine Gun Kelly may see victory for the rocker's accuser. There has been plenty of news surrounding Kelly in recent months from his engagement to Megan Fox to his new music releases, but back in September, Kelly found himself on the receiving end of a lawsuit filed by 49-year-old John Tilli. According to the military veteran, Kelly assaulted him during a confrontation.
