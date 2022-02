LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police (LMPD) are asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for more than five years. On Wednesday, police shared information on the disappearance of 32-year-old Krystal Ogden-Stinnett. She was last seen on Jan. 19, 2017 and has not contacted family or friends since.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO