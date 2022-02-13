Man charged in connection with shooting that injured two children in Annapolis; boy and girl in stable condition

A police car idles Sunday in front of an apartment complex in the 100 block of Obery Court. On Saturday night, Annapolis Police said two children were shot and one man was later arrested “without incident.” McKenna Oxenden/Baltimore Sun/TNS

A 41-year-old man is facing several criminal charges in connection with a shooting that injured two children in Annapolis on Saturday.

John Estep of Annapolis is facing seven charges, including two counts of reckless endangerment, first-degree assault and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon. He also faces one charge for a loaded handgun.

Police said that just before 7:20 p.m. Saturday officers were called to the 100 block of Obery Court for a possible home invasion. After the initial call, police said there were multiple calls for two children shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl suffering from gunshot wounds nearby, in the unit block of Monument Street. The boy is in stable condition and the girl is in serious but stable condition, police said.

Annapolis Police said Sunday that Estep “turned himself in to police without incident.” Spokeswoman Patti Norris declined to provide further detail about the incident, including how Estep may have been involved, citing the ongoing investigation.

Estep was released from jail on his own recognizance, according to online court records. No attorney is listed for him online.