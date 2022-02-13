ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Man arrested in fatal vehicle crash on South Park Avenue

By KGUN 9 On Your Side
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 23 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0eDR2NK300

On Feb 6. 2022 around 10:30 pm officers responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of S. Park Ave. and E. Drexel Road.

Officers reported three passengers were ejected out of a white 1984 GMC pickup truck and were found in the roadway. Police say the other vehicle involved in the crash was a 2012 Infiniti sedan, the driver of this vehicle fled the scene on foot.

The Tucson Fire Department took the three passengers to Banner University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. The Tucson Police Department Air Unit was then called in to locate the driver that fled the scene.

Police say 41-year-old Michael Aaron Roman was found hiding nearby and was taken to the Banner UMC with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

After the Traffic Unit Detectives finished their investigation, it has been determined that Michael Roman was driving well above the posted speed limit of 40 MPH, according to the department.

The Traffic Unit Detective stated that Roman failed to stop at a red light and struck the pickup truck. The DUI unit also responded and determined that Roman was impaired at the time of the crash.

Evidence on the scene points shows that none of the occupants in each vehicle were wearing seatbelts, police say.

On Feb. 12, 2022, 61-year-old James Vernon Ammons passed away due to injuries from the collision. The other two passengers of the 1984 GMC pickup truck have been identified as a male and females in their 50s.

Roman has been released from the hospital and booked into Pima County Jail for multiple felonies. He has currently been charged with second-degree murder for the passing of James Ammons.

The investigation is still ongoing and more charges may be added.

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pima County, AZ
Crime & Safety
Tucson, AZ
Crime & Safety
County
Pima County, AZ
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
KGUN 9 Tucson News

Phoenix police have released more information about what transpired during an incident that resulted in the death of a suspect and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend.

Phoenix police have released more information about what transpired during an incident that resulted in the death of a suspect and a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend. A police statement said SWAT officers used ballistic shields as they rescued a baby girl during a standoff. That was after the gunman earlier ambushed one officer, who was seriously wounded, and then shooting and less seriously wounding four other patrol officer as they tried unsuccessfully to take the baby to safety.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dui#Tucson Police Department#E Drexel Road#Gmc#Infiniti#The Banner Umc#Roku#Firetv#Appletv#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy