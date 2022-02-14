4 Men Hospitalized As Philadelphia Police Investigate Violent Car Crash In Bustleton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A major investigation is underway after a violent head-on crash in Philadelphia’s Bustleton section. Three of the four people injured are in critical condition.

The crash happened Saturday night just after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Bloomfield Avenue and Verree Road. Debris from the crash was littered along the side of the road.

Police say a driver took a northbound turn around Pennypack Park too quickly before colliding with another car waiting to turn at Bloomfield Avenue.

“Last night we were watching TV and then we just like heard a crash,” Rolis Gonzelez said.

“It was crazy, it was really bad,” Nashay Taylor, a witness, said.

Police say the 19-year-old driver of a 2008 Nissan was traveling northbound on Verree Road when it slammed into a 2002 Dodge going southbound, which was trying to turn onto Bloomfield Avenue.

During the crash, the Nissan flipped onto its roof, which ejected the driver and both of his passengers. The two men ejected were 22- and 23-years-old. The vehicle also caught on fire.

“When I came up, it was in flames and everything,” Taylor said. “I just seen the car flipped over and the front of it, the other car was like really smashed in, really bad.”

All three of them were taken to the hospital and are now in critical condition. Two remain at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and the other is at Einstein.

Eyewitness News has also learned the man driving the Dodge during the crash is 66-years-old. He was taken to Jefferson Torresdale and placed in stable condition. He also broke his ankle during the crash.

“Cars are coming fast in this area,” Gonzelez said.

Many who know the area say they worry about cars not obeying speed limits around the winding roads that cut through Pennypack Park.

“One year ago there was another crash over here,” Gonzelez said.

Now, they’re hoping this latest crash may be a warning to others to slow down.

As of Sunday night, police have confirmed the first car was traveling at a high rate of speed but are not saying exactly what caused the crash.

No arrests or charges have been made. The incident is under investigation.