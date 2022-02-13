ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spice Up Your Super Bowl Spread With Central Market Fort Worth

By CBSDFW.com Staff
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J4Ifl_0eDR2LYb00

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Tired of hot dogs and nachos? Central Market Fort Worth’s Executive Chef Monte Davis joined CBS 11 news Sunday Morning to share a recipe that will definitely spice up your super bowl spread. Here’s how you can make it yourself:

Grilled Tiger Prawn, Halloumi and Chimichurri Skewer

8 pieces Tiger Prawns
8 ounces Halloumi Cheese, cut into 1-inch Squares
12 Shishito Peppers
1 pound Chimichurri Sauce (recipes follows)
4 each Metal or Wooden Skewers

Yields 4 Entrée Size Portions

Directions-
Peel and clean the shrimp
Divide the chimichurri sauce in half, 2 8-ounce portions.
Pour half of the sauce into a container or ziplock bag, add the shrimp and combine to coat the shrimp evenly. Marinate 1 hour and no longer.
Place 2 shrimp, 2 squares of Halloumi and 3 shishito peppers on each skewer.
Place on a preheated grill or flat top on high heat. Grill 3-4 minutes on each side and then drizzle the reserved chimichurri sauce over the warm skewers.

Chimichurri Sauce:

1 bunch parsley, rough chop
1 bunch cilantro, rough chop
1 tablespoon oregano, rough chop
1 each lemon, lime, orange, zested and juiced
1 tablespoon minced garlic
1 tablespoon minced shallot
1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons red wine vinegar
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1 teaspoon white pepper
1 teaspoon chipotle in adobo
1/2 cup olive oil

In a food processor, combine all ingredients except olive oil and blend briefly until the consistency of pesto is achieved. While still running the machine, slowly drizzle olive oil until the mixture is slightly runny and will drip off of a spoon.

Yields 16 ounces of sauce

