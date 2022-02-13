Steph Curry Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and after the game Curry was asked if he is choosing the Los Angeles Ram or Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and Steph Curry had 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win.

After the game, Curry was asked who he is picking to win the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The answer from Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

