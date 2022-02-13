ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Steph Curry Reveals His Pick For The Super Bowl

By Ben Stinar
 23 hours ago

Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night, and after the game Curry was asked if he is choosing the Los Angeles Ram or Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

The Golden State Warriors beat the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night in San Francisco, and Steph Curry had 24 points, five rebounds and eight assists in the win.

After the game, Curry was asked who he is picking to win the Super Bowl on Sunday between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals.

The answer from Curry can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Warriors on NBCS.

NBC Sports

Watch Klay Thompson take over fourth, score season-high 33 in win over Lakers

SAN FRANCISCO — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James. Curry...
NBA
The Associated Press

Thompson has season-high 33, Warriors edge Lakers 117-115

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Klay Thompson scored 16 of his season-high 33 points in the fourth quarter, Stephen Curry made a clutch layup with 46 seconds remaining, and the Golden State Warriors held off the Los Angeles Lakers 117-115 on Saturday night, spoiling another scoring milestone by LeBron James.
NBA
All 76ers

Sixers No Longer a Favorite Team of Steph Curry's

"I had to change my favorite team in my phone to get the alerts from Philly to Brooklyn," said Curry. "It was obviously a big move, a big splash. I know he was kind of caught in the crossfire of Philly making a move like that. Because he loved it there, loved playing there, and they were playing well."
NBA
NBC Sports

Deja vu: Steph replicates iconic MJ move against Knicks

Steph Curry pulled out a move that looked all-too-familiar to New York Knicks fans everywhere in the Warriors' 116-114 loss to New York on Thursday at Chase Center. Late in the fourth quarter with the Knicks leading the Warriors 112-104, Curry appeared to be trapped on the left baseline by Julius Randle and Quentin Grimes.
NBA
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: Why Steph Curry will lead the Warriors to the 2022 NBA Finals

Why there’s a very real chance that Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors can win the 2022 NBA Championship. The Golden State Warriors made five straight NBA Finals from 2015-2019, winning three championships in that span. Players still on the team from those seasons like Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green are no doubt hall of famers when they retire someday.
NBA
The latest coverage of all things NBA

