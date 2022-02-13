ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Super Bowl – Rams vs Bengals live streams Reddit: Watch NFL halftime show online Coverage today

Cover picture for the articleThe National Football League for the 2021 NFL season Final Game, The Los Angeles Rams face the Cincinnati Bengals of Super Bowl LVI begins at 12:00 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. Depending on where you’re at in the world, watching the game may be difficult. I recommend you check out...

SB Nation

The refs stole the show in the final minutes of Super Bowl LVI for Rams-Bengals

There was a remarkable lack of penalties for the first 58 minutes of Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. The second half in particular went extremely quick, with the Bengals taking the lead on a controversial touchdown pass on the first play of the third quarter and the Rams spending the rest of the half trying to play catchup.
NFL
FanSided

Bengals fans think the Super Bowl was rigged and they’re so, so wrong

Cincinnati Bengals fans think Super Bowl 56 was rigged, but they couldn’t be more wrong about it. Heck, even Zac Taylor disagrees. Bengals fans weren’t thrilled with the officiating at the end of Super Bowl 56. With the Rams in the red zone, Matthew Stafford threw an incomplete pass to force what NFL fans thought would be fourth down.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Richard Sherman Makes Intriguing Comments About Bengals-Rams Super Bowl

The Super Bowl 56 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams consists of multiple intriguing matchups in every facet of the game. Both teams are solid offensively and defensively and have rosters littered with stars on both sides of the ball. How will the Bengals’ offensive line, which...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 reasons the Rams will beat the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI

The Los Angeles Rams took down Kyler Murray, Tom Brady and Jimmy Garoppolo. Is Joe Burrow next?. They have the talent and coaching to beat the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI today, it’s just a matter of playing a clean game and minimizing mistakes. If they play the way they did against the Cardinals and in the first half against the Buccaneers, the Rams will be crowned Super Bowl champs.
NFL
The Spun

Ed Orgeron Reveals His Super Bowl Pick

On Sunday night, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI. While on NFL Network this Friday, former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron shared his thoughts on the game. Unsurprisingly, Orgeron will not pick against Joe Burrow. After all, they had some great memories together...
NFL
Field Gulls

Super Bowl picks 2022: Who we like in Rams-Bengals on Sunday

For the third time in four seasons, the NFC West is in the Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks aren’t in any of those games, but what has remained true since 2002 divisional realignment is that the Seahawks are the only NFC West team to win a Super Bowl. The Los Angeles Rams are looking to put that stat in the trash can when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

Bengals’ Joe Burrow Reveals Thoughts On Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Super Bowl 56 will be a matchup between two teams that likely no one saw coming, certainly not at the beginning of the season and likely not at the start of the playoffs, either. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals will be taking on Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium this week.
NFL
NBC Sports

What channel is the Super Bowl on today? TV, live stream schedule, Bengals vs. Rams start time for 2022 NFL game

After 18 weeks of excitement, Super Bowl 2022 is finally here! This year’s big game features a matchup between Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams vs. Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. For the second straight year, a team will play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Last season, Tom Brady and the Buccaneers paved the way by winning the title on their home turf- prior to then, no team had ever accomplished that before.
NFL
The Phinsider

Super Bowl live stream: How to watch Rams-Bengals online

Super Bowl 56 will feature the AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals against the NFC Champion Los Angeles Rams for the right to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. During the first 54 years of Super Bowls, no team had ever made it to the championship event when their home stadium was hosting the contest. Last year, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers became the first to snap that streak, winning Super Bowl LV in Raymond James Stadium. This year, the Rams have made it consecutive seasons for a team to play in the Super Bowl at home.
NFL
The Spun

Former Bengals Star Questions If Joe Burrow Will Re-Sign With Team

Joe Burrow’s current situation with the Cincinnati Bengals is about as good as it gets. In just the second season of his rookie contract, the 25-year-old quarterback has his team poised for a Super Bowl title. But while all is good in Cincinnati right now, former Bengals quarterback Carson...
NFL

